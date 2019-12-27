Adopt a Pet | Zircon

Zircon has really upped his snuggle game lately and his foster mom is thrilled to get all the cuddles! He shares a foster home with a nice dog and they both sleep in bed at night. This gem of a kitten likes to get under the covers and is very friendly with other kitties too, giving and receiving cat baths. He recently turned 9 months old and is still goofy and playful and curious as ever! Zircon may or may not have participated in tipping the Christmas tree the other day, but he claims it was all the dog's fault! One of his many admirers has SPONSORED ZIRCON'S ADOPTION FEE to help him find a wonderful home. That way his adopters can spoil him with a cool cat tree!
