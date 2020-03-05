Adventures in Stained Glass class at Calistoga Art Center begin March 16

Come explore the techniques of creating stained glass pieces using copper foil and traditional lead came at the Calistoga Art Center.

Instructor Lisa Green will conduct sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m., and a once-a-week class from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Mondays. Classes begin on March 16, and will run for four weeks.

Both construction methods are available this session. Learn to use patterns to cut glass shapes to keep your piece from ‘growing’, develop glazing and soldering skills.

No previous experience necessary. Some materials and tools are available to use, others can be purchased. Cost for the courses runs between $80 to $125. Register at http://www.calistogaartcenter.org/adult-classes or call (707) 942-2278 or email info@calistogaartcenter.org for more information.

Green has been involved with glass work since 1986. The journey began with taking classes through the Napa Valley College under the tutelage of Jerry Sinclair and then in 1987 on to Great Panes in Calistoga working for Raymond Centanni and still working there for the last 32 years. Great Panes has done projects locally and all over the world.

