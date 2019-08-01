The Larry Vuckovich All Star Quartet featuring vocalist Jamie Davis and New York tenor saxophonist Steve Heckman will perform from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Tucker Farm Center in Calistoga.
Davis is a Grammy nominee with the Count Basie orchestra, for the recording “All About That Basie.” He has sung with the Basie Orchestra for a number of years, and tours the world on his own as well.
“He will be singing some great standards and blues, as well a number of selections from John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman recordings of timeless ballads,” Vuckovich said.
Vuckovich is an internationally acclaimed jazz pianist who lives in Calistoga. He has worked with top musicians of various influences and jazz styles, from Jon Hendricks, Philly Joe Jones, Mel Torme, to today’s artists. He will also receive a lifetime achievement award for being the only jazz musician from the former Yugoslavia, residing and performed with numerous greats in the U.S. for more than 60 years.
Steve Heckman has performed with such greats as the legendary bassist Slam Stewart and bebop master trumpeter Howard McGhee.
The Quartet also includes bassist Jeff Chambers, who has performed with such greats as Freddie Hubbard, Ahmad Jamal and Bobby Hutcherson, and the outstanding drummer Akira Tana has worked with Stan Getz, Sonny Rollins and Lena Horne.
“This energetic quartet will open each set before Davis comes on and heats up the audience with some high-energy music. This should be an exciting performance and Calistoga Jazz continues thanks to Chris Rogers and the Tucker farm staff,” Vuckovich said.
Tickets are $25 through brownpapertickets.com and doors open at 3:15 p.m. Tucker Farm Center is located three miles south of Calistoga on Highway 29, near the Larkmead Lane turnoff.