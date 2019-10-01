Master bebop alto saxophonist Andrew Speight comes to the Tucker Farm Center for the first time Saturday, Oct. 19. The program will highlight the music of the great alto saxophonists Charlie Parker, also known as "Bird," Cannonball Adderley, Sonny Stitt and Jackie McLean.
Speight, originally from Australia, will be joined by renowned Calistoga jazz pianist Larry Vuckovich, the seasoned trumpet player Modesto Briseno, bassist Doug Miller, and drummer Austin Harris.
Doors open at 3:15 p.m and the concert is from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 at brownpapertickets.com. Various wine and cheese will also be available for purchase.
Speight teaches music at San Francisco State and has performed with some of the best jazz musicians including Jimmy Cobb, Wynton Marsalis, and Nat Adderley, to name a few.
After Cannonball Adderley passed away, his brother Nat invited Speight to tour with his famous quintet, and performing the music of Cannonball.
"This will be an exciting, hard-swinging concert featuring the best of bebop," Vuckovich said.
The Tucker Farm Center is located at 1201 Tucker-Summit Road, Calistoga. Call 774-1672 for more information.