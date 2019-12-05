The idea of dogs at Napa County wineries is not new. Dogs herding livestock is as old as farming itself. “Dog friendly” wineries are now relatively common. Yet – no pun intended – a new breed of dog is emerging in wine country; canines as ambassadors: Ambassadors of Happiness, Brand Ambassadors, and Guest Ambassadors.
Drive up to Tres Sabores in St. Helena and a gaggle of five or six dogs run up to greet you. Mostly Golden Retrievers. People-friendly, tail wagging dogs that can trace their heritage back five generations to a retriever belonging to Tres Sabores owner Julie Johnson when she worked at a Rhode Island winery in 1978.
“These dogs are part of our family,” Johnson said.
They go everywhere with her and her husband Jon Engelskirger; They wake up to when the two walk into the vineyard, and in and out of the winery. They tag along on visitor tours and love playing with guests’ dogs. And then back to bed at the end of the day.
Johnson’s dogs are Brilla, Bouzy Rouge, and Cava. They are named after sparkling wines. The goldens have an Instagram feed, @tressaboresgoldens. Other workers’ dogs that occasionally join the pack include Tokyo and Toby. And visitors are encouraged to bring their own dogs.
Parents who visit wineries with young children are usually aware they are not going on the most kid-friendly vacation, so wineries with ambassador dogs are a step ahead when it comes to marketing a family visit. Johnson said parents are thrilled to come to Tres Sabores because their children always have a great time playing with the dogs.
The Kims are such a family. They were the successful bidders of Tres Sabores’ offering in this year’s Napa Valley Wine Auction. Stan and Jennifer Kim from Fresno brought their daughters Sophia and Nicole with them when they came to pick up their wine, knowing the dogs would entertain their children the entire time.
At Calistoga Ranch in Calistoga, Cal, an English cream retriever, is the five-star resort’s ambassador. He is owned by Avi Haksar, Calistoga Ranch general manager and regional vice president. Cal has full run of the winery and vineyard.
“Because we offer an intimate setting,” Haksar said, “We have not commercialized him too much. We do not use him in a lot of our marketing.” Still, the resort is developing a Cal stuffed animal guests can buy. And like many winery canine ambassadors Cal has an Instagram feed #calistogaranchdog.
Just southwest of the Napa County line in Sonoma, the Larson Family Winery goes all in branding and marketing their three labradors, Louie, Rosko, and Ollie. The winery is known for its Three Lab Cab and Three Lab Chard wines.
“Dogs have been part of the Larson family forever,” said Melissa Mayer, Director of Sales and Marketing. The winery now boasts its third generation of labradors.
“These dogs are our ambassadors. They are our brand,” Mayer said. “The dogs are the best greeters and help show we are a welcoming community.” Along with lab-branded Cabernet and Chardonnay, the winery offers labrador magnets, t-shirts, posters, cutting boards, doggy wine holders and even lab branded chocolate bars.
Some winery doggy ambassadors come along and then move on. Tipsy is one. Dubbed the Ambassador of Happiness at a local winery, Tipsy and her human landscape artist owner Benjamin Godfrey recently underwent a life change and left the winery business. Still, Tipsy represented everything that is good in a winery canine ambassador.
“There’s magic in having an ambassador dog at a resort,” Godfrey said. Tipsy is an old English sheepdog and Irish wolfhound mix. “It was important to me to get a rescue dog and one that was a mutt. You do not know the genetics of it and the mystery is really nice.”
Tipsy, he said, got her name because she walks like a drunken sailor. During her tenure she was on Instagram and Facebook. She had 10,000 followers. Forbes Magazine highlighted her when reviewing the resort.
“Our lives are so much better when we get to interact with animals, especially dogs,” Godfrey said. “She brought joy, happiness, and social interaction to her job. It was such an honor.”
As some dogs leave, new ones enter the arena. Dearden Winery in the Carneros region of Napa plans to open at the end of 2020 or early 2021. Owner Chris Dearden said his two dogs – a purebred Newfoundland named Clover – and Lucky, a Newfiedoodle – will have major roles onsite.
Both of his dogs, he said, are huge, beautiful throw rugs of fur. Both will be ambassador dogs at the new winery.
These dogs are called gentle giants because they are so chill and are considered by many to be “nanny” dogs. They are wonderfully sweet and get along amazingly well with babies and young children.
“Dogs have always been in my life and a part of our vineyard,” he said. “When it comes to a winery dog, you want a dog that is not a party animal. You want a dog that enjoys being with children, adults and other dogs.”