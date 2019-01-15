Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are returning to California to film episodes of the series "American Pickers" throughout the region in March.
The show is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on the History Channel. The show follows Wolfe and Fritz as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
"American Pickers" is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.comor call 855-OLD-RUST (653-7878).
Wolfe and Fritz only pick private collections so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.