An essay contest for Napa County students

To inspire leadership and community involvement among Napa County high school students, the local charitable organization If Given A Chance (IGAC) is sponsoring an essay contest with $1,500 in cash prizes.
Any high school student residing in Napa County – either public, private, or home school — can submit an essay of up to 750 words that begin with one of the following statements:
— If given a chance, using my strength, I would contribute to our local community by …
— If given a chance, I am inspired to help others by …
— If given a chance, I would use my passion and sense of purpose to contribute to our local community by …
IGAC will award the top winner $500, and 10 other students with winning essays will receive $100 each. Submissions must be emailed to Info@ifgivenachance.org by Oct. 31 to be eligible. The prizes are sponsored by If Given A Chance.
IGAC will announce the winners during State Sen. Bill Dodd’s 21st annual holiday fundraiser on Dec. 4, a virtual event and auction to support IGAC’s efforts to assist Napa County high school students who have overcome extraordinary challenges in continuing their education.
The winning essays also will be published on the IGAC website at www.ifgivenachance.org.
“We are proud that If Given a Chance has contributed so much to the community for the past 25 years. This inaugural essay contest gives students the chance to show how they would do the same,” said Allison Haley, IGAC board president, and Napa County district attorney. “We were inspired to create this contest by the many IGAC alumni who, after being assisted by IGAC with their education, are involved in many ways in helping Napa County. They see it as a way to pay it forward.”
Judges for the contest are: Lenore Hirsch, a former teacher, and principal; Elaine John, Queen of the Valley Foundation CEO, former English literature teacher; Laura Lopez Ledesma, JD, advocate for immigrant rights and social justice; Karen Nagano, artist, poet, social activist, and healer; Harris Nussbaum, former teacher, student adviser; Travis Stanley, CEO, Napa Chamber of Commerce and Mandisa Amber Wood, MA, MFA, dancer, educator, a teacher at Napa Valley College and food justice advocate
If Given A Chance identifies Napa County high school students who have overcome extraordinary challenges and who have demonstrated a commitment to continuing their education and helps them succeed on their positive path. IGAC helps students regain their sense of self-worth, emotional balance, and independent living skills through mentoring, life-skills training, and financial assistance. IGAC provides ongoing support as these students navigate the challenges of obtaining a college degree or completing a vocational training program.
The results IGAC works to achieve are to see students achieve social balance and emotional stability, job security, increased earning potential, and positive health outcomes. IGAC believes in the transformative power of education, mentors, and role models to change lives and create new pathways for success.
For more information, contact Janna Waldinger at 707-260-5656 or info@ifgivenachance.org.
