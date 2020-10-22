An essay contest for Napa County students

“We are proud that If Given a Chance has contributed so much to the community for the past 25 years. This inaugural essay contest gives students the chance to show how they would do the same,” said Allison Haley, IGAC board president, and Napa County district attorney. “We were inspired to create this contest by the many IGAC alumni who, after being assisted by IGAC with their education, are involved in many ways in helping Napa County. They see it as a way to pay it forward.”