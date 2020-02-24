An Evening of Flamenco comes to the Calistoga Art Center March 19

Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest show, 'Como el Aire - an evening of Flamenco', to the Calistoga Art Center on Tuesday, March 19.

Fuentes was born in Seattle to parents of Puerto Rican and Irish ancestry, and is one of the only touring artists in the Pacific Northwest region with strong links to Flamenco culture. She studies both baile (flamenco dance) and cante (flamenco singing) and has toured throughout the states of Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Montana, Idaho and Arizona.

Fuentes has independently produced more than 250 performances and workshops featuring internationally recognized Spanish Flamenco Artists such as Jose Anillo, Saray Munoz, Jesus Montoya, and Juanarito. She has studied with artists such as Guadiana, Joaquin Grilo, Eva Yerbabuena, El Farru, and Isabel Bayon. She attributes her formation as an artist to her most significant mentor, Maestra Sara de Luis, and she continues to evolve as an innovator and performance artist.

Savannah will be joined by two exceptional Spanish Flamenco artists; acclaimed Spanish guitarist Carlos de Jacoba and singer/percussionist Diego Amador Jr, both directly form Spain.

The performance is at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 19 at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak. St. Tickets are $24 for adults, $17.50 for students, and $8.50 for children, at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4495148

