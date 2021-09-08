An evening with the artists at Calistoga's Sofie Contemporary Arts

Sofie Contemporary Arts has announced the current exhibition, Los Dos: Lisa Beerntsen and Tony Speirs Collaborative Works has been extended through Oct. 31, and the public is invited to a special evening on Friday, Sept. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. when the artists will visit the gallery.

Be there to hear what it’s really like to open up to critical input and how it feels to pass along a painting you’ve just worked on for days to another artist to revise - especially if that artist just happens to be your significant other. You will also hear more about their unique collaborative process, and how they create their evocative and memorable works, both together and separately. It promises be a humorous and personal arts-centric evening.

“It’s like watching a certain poetry emerge between the elements of the paintings and ourselves,” said Beerntsen, one of the artist pair, about the collaborative process used to creates this series of paintings. Solo works by each artist are also included in this exhibition.

All Covid protocols and safety guidelines will be observed; masks are required. Sofie Contemporary Arts is located at 1407 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Call 707-942-4231 for more.