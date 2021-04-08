An invitation to meet Calistoga's LOLA wines

As you drive up to the enchanting town of Calistoga along Highway 29 you can’t help to notice an inviting sign for LOLA wines on the right.

Many times I’ve thought about visiting but it wasn’t until two weeks ago I got to visit this Napa Valley gem when proprietor and visionary Seth Cripe reached out with an invitation I couldn’t pass up.

Having known Seth for years, seeing his wines and tasting them on a few occasions, I admit I was intrigued to find out more about his project.

The quaint 1800s LOLA house provides an excellent setting to showcase the wines along with exceptional hospitality that reminded me of visits to Italian estates over the years.

The decor is accentuated by Seth’s wife Rafa, who is an accomplished artist along with Seth’s mother who enhances the ambiance with her touches.

The tasting experience is led by Seth and Rafaela, who welcome visitors in the patio adorned with a handful of tables amongst the trees, and on occasions by Lola herself, the 16-year-old rescue dog who inspired the name of the wines.