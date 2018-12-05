The Rutherford Hall and the Rutherford Dust Society will hold its 2018 Annual Rutherford Holiday Festival open house from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the hall. Attendees will enjoy holiday desserts and crafts, wines and entertainment for all ages, including Santa arriving on the fire engine to visit from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Proceeds will directly benefit the Rutherford 4-H Club, St. Helena Co-Operative Nursery School in Rutherford, the Rutherford Volunteer Fire Department and the continued restoration of our century-old community building, the Rutherford Hall.
Tickets can be purchased online at rutherforddust.org“ target=”_blank”>rutherforddust.org. Children 12 and younger are free. Tickets for ages 13 to 20 years are $10 presale and $15 at the door, and tickets for ages 21 and over are $20 presale and $25 at the door.
The historic Rutherford Hall, located at 8550 St. Helena Highway, is an iconic community building in Rutherford. Built in 1916 as a community center where locals could gather to discuss issues, socialize and celebrate, the Rutherford Hall is undergoing restoration to ensure that it will continue to host community activities through the next century.
The Rutherford Appellation is located in the heart of the Napa Valley. It was established as an AVA in 1993 and is known world-wide for its signature “Rutherford dust,” a term used to reflect its terroir, its deep connection to the vineyards, the wine and the wineries of Rutherford. The Rutherford Dust Society is a grower and vintner organization established in 1994 to encourage and promote the highest quality standards in grape growing and winemaking in the Rutherford AVA, and to help wine lovers and the wine trade discover Rutherford’s expression of its unique terroir.
For more information about the Rutherford Appellation and the Rutherford Dust Society, please go to rutherforddust.org.