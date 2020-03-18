Appellation St. Helena cancels April 4 BASH

Appellation St. Helena (ASH) announced Monday that its 11th annual BASH event scheduled for April 4 has been canceled.

“We are disappointed, of course, but feel we are acting in the best interest of our community,” said Board President Lesley Russell. “Absolutely our primary concern is for public safety in this difficult time."

BASH is a wine and food pairing competition where wines from more than 30 ASH member wineries are paired with bites prepared by "Rising Star" students at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena. A panel of professional judges as well as the public determine winners.

The date for the 2021 BASH event will be announced soon.

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0