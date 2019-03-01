On Saturday, March 30, Appellation St. Helena (ASH) will host its 10th annual wine and food pairing event, bASH, at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena.
The event, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., provides guests with the experience to taste wines from one of Napa Valley’s most respected viticulture areas, paired with creations from local restaurants and rising star chefs. Attendees explore the art of food and wine pairing and vote on their favorites alongside notable industry professionals.
Guests visit tasting stations where wines from about 30 wineries will be paired with savory bites prepared by culinary students, winery chefs and St. Helena restaurants. Attendees also serve as judges, tasting each combination and voting on their favorites throughout the evening, to determine the “People’s Choice” awards.
This year will feature new “Critic’s Choice” awards for Best Pairings, voted on by five industry professionals. The judges are: Susie Heller – James Beard Award recipient, food media maven and cookbook author; Leslie Sbrocco – James Beard Award recipient, lauded wine personality and critic; Virginie Boone – Wine Enthusiast contributing editor and wine author; Christopher Sawyer – Master Sommelier; and Soleil Ho – San Francisco Chronicle restaurant critic.
This event celebrates St. Helena’s winemaking legacy. “As far as I am aware, this is the only advanced and serious high-level wine and food pairing competition of its kind,” said Lars Kronmark, head student chef instructor at the CIA Greystone. bASH is produced in partnership with the Culinary Institute of America, Sunshine Foods, and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.
Tickets, at $175 per person, and further event information are available at 2019bash.eventbrite.com.