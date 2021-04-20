April is Child Abuse Prevention Month in Napa County

“Kids need strong families to grow and thrive safely, and families need supportive communities to lean on when tough times come,” said Julie Murphy, program director at Cope. “We can all play a role in building a strong and resilient community for Napa Valley's children and families.”

Blue Ribbon Month is an opportunity to learn more about child abuse in our community, raise awareness about how it can be prevented, and find out how we can each take small actions that make a big difference.

New this year is a virtual walkathon that encourages the community to walk 40 miles in April in honor of the estimated 40 monthly victims of child abuse in 2020 while also raising funds for Cope’s prevention programs. People can sign up as individuals or as a team and set their own fundraising goals.

Cope has also partnered with Nimbus Art on a community art project that will be on display in Napa and St. Helena. “After a traumatic year of stress, isolation, fear, and loss, this project will provide important social connections through art to inspire hope and healing by drawing upon the themes and spirit of Spring - renewal, hope, healing, vitality and new beginnings,” said Jamie Graff, executive director of Nimbus Arts.