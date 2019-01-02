A December highlight at the Calistoga Club was making roasted red pepper hummus (from scratch!) with Ed in the Clubhouse kitchen! Ed Burke facilitates a portion of our daily snacks, and is director of food services for Calistoga Joint Unified School District. He’s also a great teacher, and all about having tons of fun with food experiences that are delicious AND healthy. Kids who were pretty sure they did not like hummus were thoroughly convinced otherwise!
Art impending! The “Creating Joy” exhibit will showcase the work of young artists from all five units of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga in the Odd Fellows building in St. Helena, Jan. 14-17, with the opening party on Monday, Jan. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. From superheroes to llamas to fashion, the community won’t be able to help but celebrate the joy and delight of this youthful art. Prize-winning art from this exhibit will be going on to the National Fine Arts Exhibit of Boys & Girls Clubs of America.