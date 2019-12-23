Will Callnan III and Nikki Ballere Callnan of NBC Pottery and their friends held a studio sale pop-up Thursday in Angwin. Eighteen artisans and companies offered art, food, housewares and clothing for sale just in time for Christmas.
Artisans hold studio pop-up in Angwin
Tags
Jesse Duarte
St. Helena Reporter
Jesse has been a reporter for the St. Helena Star since 2006.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
American Canyon woman, Vallejo man killed in wrong-way crash on I-80 near Pinole
-
Napa and federal agents arrest 2 suspected meth and cocaine dealers
-
Napa Police: Ambulance paramedic stabbed by patient on way to mental hospital
-
Napa Police: 46-year-old man arrested for suspected sex crimes with a child
-
24 years later, Napa family meets the child they placed for adoption
Print Ads
707-224-0997
Currently Open
Child