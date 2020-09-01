Arts Council Napa Valley hosts a historical, virtual COVID-19 gallery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Arts Council Napa Valley (ACNV) is compiling a historical archive of artwork from adults created while sheltering-in-place. The virtual gallery featuring work from professional artists across Napa County can be viewed on Instagram.

Artists both visual and performing are encouraged to submit work using a simple online form. ACNV will continue to add work until all restrictions are lifted for professional artists.

“During this unprecedented time in history, it’s important to recognize and preserve the work born from its challenges, representing the change to all of our daily lives,” said ACNV Executive Director Chris DeNatale.

So far, artists all over Napa County have submitted works made during the COVID-19 pandemic. These pieces reflect the mindset of not only the artists themselves, but those shared with the local and global community during such an unprecedented event.

The pieces featured in this virtual gallery cover many different themes, styles, and media to show the diversity of what art means to our community during such a difficult time. It is hoped that this gallery will serve as a platform for Napa County community members to share creativity, process current events, and later reflect upon the past through the eyes of local artists.