Arts Council Napa Valley has selected Christopher DeNatale of Napa as its new President and CEO. He will start his new job on Jan. 29.
"The opportunity to lead Arts Council Napa Valley is my dream job," DeNatale said in a statement. "I am thrilled to work with a Board of Directors that I truly respect and admire, as well as the organization's dedicated staff, to reach the goals set forth in our new strategic plan and to lead the organization into its next phase of growth. I am beyond excited to continue to be an advocate and resource for Arts, Arts Education and Artists in Napa County."
DeNatale has worked for 20 years in the areas of event production, public relations, media marketing, nonprofit leadership, fundraising, venue management and audience development. He has worked for CBS, iHeartMedia, Granite Broadcasting, Entercom Communications, Cumulus Radio and The SF Media Company where he rose to the position of vice president of integrated marketing.
Olivia Dodd, exiting President and CEO of Arts Council Napa Valley, said, "I could not be more thrilled by the board's selection of my friend and colleague, Christopher DeNatale. Chris is uniquely qualified to serve in this role and to implement the board's vision and strategic plan, not only because of his professional skills but for his passion for and commitment to the mission of fostering our arts and culture community. I wish him all the best and am certain that we can look forward to great things under his leadership."
DeNatale has also held the position of marketing director for City Winery Napa, a national music venue, ArtistWorks, an online music learning start-up, and at Lincoln Theater where he was promoted to the position of foundation director. He most recently served as the marketing and events director at Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley. He has produced events with and for Live Nation, This Is My Brave, Symphony Napa Valley, the Oakland Raiders, San Francisco Giants, San Jose SaberCats and the Oakland Athletics. He is a graduate of Saint Mary’s College of California with a degree in English and Communication.
"The board of the Arts Council is very pleased to be able to welcome Chris as our organization's new chief executive! After concluding a five month nationwide search, it was clear the best candidate was right in front of us! We look forward to his leadership and vision in our shared journey of supporting the arts. The board would also like to extended our thanks to outgoing CEO Olivia E. Dodd for her many years of service and in her commitment to supporting the organization’s succession plan," said ACNV’s Chair of the Board, Richard Hall.
DeNatale currently serves as Chair of the Napa County Arts and Culture Advisory Committee, is a former member of the City of Napa Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission and is a graduate of Leadership Napa Valley Class 30. He lives in Napa with his wife Julia and three children, all of whom are active participants in the performing arts in Napa County.
ACNV will announce town hall opportunities to meet DeNatale in February. For more information, contact Arts Council Napa Valley at Info@ArtsCouncilNV.org.