You’ll want to hurry to the new show at the Lee Youngman Galleries, 1360 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga on Saturday, April 6, from 4-7 p.m.
The reason? Not only will you find Paul Youngman’s treasured landscapes, but a whole new presentation of Youngman’s latest seascapes, coastal scenes, golden hillsides and more. The gallery will be filled with his paintings, from small to majestic large works.
Paul Youngman has always enjoyed painting the beauty of the Wine Country, as well as the coastal and hills of our California. This will also be a unique opportunity to watch the artist create a new painting . . . right in the gallery during the opening reception. It might be one of the familiar views in the Napa Valley, or he might digress to California’s coastline. The painting will be available by silent auction during the show.
Youngman’s paintings are collected nationally, and can be seen in recent movies such as “Bottle Shock” and the newest to be released in May with Tina Fey and Amy Poulter, “Wine Country,” filmed in Calistoga.
The gallery will open at 11 a.m. April 6, and the Artist’s Reception and festivities are from 4-7 p.m.
Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, except Tuesdays when the gallery is closed. For information, call 1-800-551-0585 or 707-942-0585.