Russ Johnson, author of "Tales of the Radio Traveler" will be at Copperfield's in Calistoga for a free meet and greet and book signing from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. Johnson's work blends radio lore and science in his humorous, often irreverent adventures in 18 countries. It begins under a radio tower in a duck swamp in Minnesota with stops including Sri Lanka to watch Arthur C. Clarke redesign Mars, Fiji to broadcast a coup d'etat, Korea to help its president save face, and Munich where he films a flea circus. Copperfield's is located at 1330 Lincoln Ave.
