Home Instead Senior Care is once again offering the Napa County community a chance to spread joy to local seniors this holiday season.
Through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, community members can give a senior a special holiday gift, and it’s easy to help. Visit one of the participating Napa County locations and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display now through Dec. 20. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached. There’s no need to worry about wrapping — community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.
Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:
• CVS Pharmacy, 291 S. Coombs Street, Napa
• CVS Pharmacy, 675 Trancas Street, Napa
• CVS Pharmacy, 1558 Trancas Street, Napa
• Yountville Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1920 Finnell Road, Yountville
“The Be a Santa to a Senior program is all about including seniors in the joy of the holiday season,” said Jaime Peñaherrera, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care office serving Napa and Solano counties and the City of Sonoma. “A simple gift shows them they are a loved and vital member of our community.”
Since the program’s inception in 2003, the Be a Santa to a Senior program has mobilized more than 60,000 volunteers, provided approximately 1.2 million gifts and brightened the season for more than 700,000 deserving seniors nationwide. Last year, more than 290 local seniors received 525 gifts.
“While it may seem like a small act of kindness, it can really make a difference for someone this holiday season,” said Peñaherrera. “Watching seniors open the gifts they received through Be a Santa to a Senior and seeing the smiles and appreciation on their faces is one of my favorite parts of the holiday season.”
For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 707-552-2266.