The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Napa and Solano counties is inviting the community to to provide gifts and holiday cheer to seniors who may be isolated from friends or family this holiday season through its Be a Santa to a Senior® program.
This is the program’s 14th year. Last year, more than 275 local seniors received 500 gifts.
Jaime Peñaherrera, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care, said, “Social isolation is a concern among seniors and the holidays often intensify feelings of distance and loneliness. When we deliver the gifts and spend some time with them, it makes a big difference.”
The organization has partnered with local nonprofits to help with gift collection and distribution.
To help out, go to one of the participating locations and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display from Nov. 19 to Dec. 17. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and their desired gifts. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached. Volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.
The Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:
-- CVS Pharmacy, 291 S. Coombs St., Napa
-- CVS Pharmacy, 675 Trancas St., Napa
-- CVS Pharmacy, 1558 Trancas St., Napa
-- Kaiser Permanente, 3285 Claremont Way, Napa
For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (707) 552-2266.