Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: A little bit of everything

Hi everyone. Come and join me. We will soon be enjoying an all-female equestrian team, trapeze artists, jugglers, acrobats, musicians, clowns, the famous Zoppe Family dog act along with amazing feats of circus artistry!
I’m blessed with a large family including several children, plus we all become children, once again, when the circus comes to town.
The Zoppe Italian Family Circus will be here, ready to perform on the first weekend of October. The dates are: Friday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 5, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Let’s meet the folks who are making this event possible.
In 2015, together with her husband, Morrie, Evy Warshawski co-founded E & M Presents, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing live, touring performances geared to kids and families to Napa venues.
A little background on the Warshawski family.
Evy is an active community member, currently serving on the Napa County Arts & Cultural Advisory committee and the City of Napa Public Arts Steering Committee.
She has served on the board of Leadership Napa Valley and the Napa County Library Foundation. She writes a column, “The Arts Landscape,” for the Napa Valley Register. She also writes for Marketplace Magazine and Napa Valley Life Magazine.
This is just a very small part of the many activities that Evy is involved in.
Morrie Warshawski is a nationally acclaimed nonprofit arts consultant specializing in strategic planning and board development.
They are quite an involved family. Their eldest daughter, Leah, is a documentary filmmaker, and their youngest daughter, Maura, is a production manager/stylist for companies such as Amazon, Eddie Bauer and Microsoft.
“One of the best things we do is provide free tickets to under-served kids and families throughout the Napa Valley,” Evy said. “We are grateful to our many contributors who help subsidize these tickets, including Mechanics Bank, The Doctors Company, Shanahan Orthodontics, Napa County Arts & Culture Grants, and The Gasser Foundation, Arts Council Napa Valley, Community Projects and others.”
E & M are pleased to offer discounts to seniors, veterans, and kids 12 and under. Ringside tickets are $45; adults/bleachers are $25; seniors, veterans, kids 12 and under/bleachers are $12.
Thank you, Evy, for all this great information. I’m looking forward to attending.
Folks, I wanted to review Dr. James Keolker’s series of meditation classes this month. Not to be missed.
Friday, Sept. 13 at 9:30 a.m. will be his first class, titled: “Breath Meditation and How to Unknot Your Mind for Clarity, Joy and Well-being.”
Dr. Keolker had this to say regarding class #2: “There is such a thing as ‘body intelligence’ and modern science has shown how important it is to listen to our soma or body, to its needs and its warnings. So we will explore ‘Somatic Meditation for Physical Awareness, Liveliness and Comfort’. Class #2 will be on Friday, Sept. 20 at 9:30 a.m.
“There is a lot of wisdom in our bodies that we often ignore. Remember, ‘gut instinct’ and ‘listen to your gut’? Well, body or soma meditation has shown how vital that can be, so we will be doing special body meditations. But don’t worry; it will be while sitting in a chair!” James assures us.
“Our third, culminating class will be how to use both breath and body meditation for mindfulness. Mindfulness is awakening your mind, shaking off your routine or habitual thinking for greater joy and contentment.
So “Mindfulness Meditation for Insight, Understanding and Acceptance of Your Life’ will be given on Friday, September 27 at 9:30 a.m.
Remember, you must make reservations, and I advise making them early, by calling 707-963-8555. Rianda House is at 1475 Main St., St. Helena. These classes are free.
We’ve received the following information from Collabria Care’s Robbie Hayes. Thank you, Robbie.
Two new classes are titled, “Understanding Suicide Grief & Loss” and the other class is “Self Care for the Care Partner.”
The loss of a loved one can be very traumatic and particularly so if the loss is by suicide. This 12-week, specially created program is designed to inform, comfort, and guide participants as they recover.
Approximately 85 percent of people in the United States will know someone who died by suicide in their lifetime. Each person who ends their life leaves behind an estimated six or more “suicide survivors” – people who’ve lost someone they care about deeply and are left grieving and struggling to understand.
This program helps address the struggles that suicide survivors face by offering this vital support group. It starts on Oct. 1 and continues through Dec. 17 at Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa. The sessions are from 3‑4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Please plan on attending all 12 weeks as each week’s session builds on the content of the previous sessions.
For more information or to register, please contact Linda at tllaing@collabriacare.org or call her at 707-258-9080.
Our next and final community event received from Robbie is a Lunch and Learn Series program, “Self Care for the Care Partner” on Oct. 16, from noon to 2 p.m. at Collabria Care, 414 S. Jefferson St., Napa. The event is a free community event. Pre-registration is required. Contact Jillian McNab at 707-258-9087 ext. 272 or jmcnab@collabriacare.org.
Caregivers often suffer from stress, isolation and depression. This program offers techniques to manage stress, set personal goals, communicate constructively, and seek solutions/help. A light lunch is provided. It is sponsored by Senior Helpers, Napa, and Healthy Minds Healthy Aging.
Well, my friends. We have a little of everything today. I hope you’ll be able to use some of the information.
Signing off with affection for all. I always enjoy your good company.