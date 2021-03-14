Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Good news from the LGBTQ Connection

Good morning, readers.

Today we have great news for LGBTQ seniors. From my friend, who sent this good news, we learn that there will be a new program for seniors. Because these meetings are ‘virtual’ a lot of formerly closed gay folks may feel it’s easier to attend.

In my lifetime, I’ve been aware of how often gay seniors were the victims of much hostility and crimes, even life-threatening. So, these opportunities are a wonderful way for them to emerge as part of the community.

Following is from Fernando Espinoza’s invitation, representing LGBTQ Connection, for Napa and Sonoma.

LGBTQ Best Practices is a two-part, four-hour virtual training for all who want to better reach and serve LGBTQ people. Sign up with fernando@lgbtqconnection.org.

Part one will take place on March 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. Part two takes place on March 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. Zoom links for both parts will be shared with all attendees. The trainers are bilingual and can answer questions in English or Spanish, but this training will be held in English.

Fernando has more good news: