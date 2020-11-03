Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: How to be a Super-Ager

Congratulations, everyone, for getting us into the Orange Zone. Let’s make sure that we continue following our county public health officer, Dr. Karen Relucio, urging that we all keep practicing the three w’s — wear a face mask in public, wash hands often and watch the distance from other people. As she was quoted in Barry Eberling’s Oct. 28 article, “If we get complacent, we’re not going to last long in orange.”
I recently received some wonderful articles on how to live life to its fullest from a friend who has spent her life promoting good health for all. Lorna is her name, and she works at Pharmaca on Tuesdays. I’ve taken her advice, as have so many others, for many years. Thank you, Lorna.
The first article is on staying active, sharp, and connected well past our 80s.
Quoting from writer, Jennifer King Lindley, in the September issue of “Real Simple” titled “Live the Lifestyle of a Super Ager”: “Through new research on ‘Super Ager’ people who live into their 80s, 90s and beyond in great mental and physical shape, reveals some surprising lessons that may help the rest of us outsmart aging, too.”
According to Lindley, we can do lots to add years to our lives. “People who enjoy healthy longevity share certain habits and lifestyles.”
Lindley quotes Nir Barzilai, MD, director of the Institute for Aging Research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and author of “Age Later.” “People who enjoy healthy longevity share certain habits and lifestyles. We can modify aging.”
We die not from old age per se, experts note, but from the common diseases that tend to befall us in later years: diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer’s. These big four are heavily influenced by life choices.
“What you do today matters. Small things add up to accelerate or slow the aging process.” Says Elissa Epel, Ph.D., co-director of the Aging, Metabolism & Emotion Lab at the University of California at San Francisco.
“Here’s where to begin”, Lindley writes, naming the five steps for success for Super Agers: #1. Keep Moving; #2. Find Your Purpose. #3. Add More Veggies. #4 Learn Something (Kind of) Hard. #5 Make Solid Sleep a Priority.
I’m assuming that we all consider ourselves as Super Agers, or, at least, Wanna Be’s, so let’s start with #1 and the cover as many steps today as we have room for and finish next week.
#1 Keeping Moving
The Science: Exercise may slow the aging process to a crawl, according to research by Scott Trappe, Ph.D., director of the Human Performance Laboratory at Ball State University. Trapp studies regular exercisers who started working out during the fitness boom of the late 1960s and early 1970s. Now in their 70s and older, “they look like people three decades younger, in measures of cardiovascular fitness,” he says. “Muscle samples showed they had capillary networks compatible to 25-year-old exercisers.” Working out also wards off obesity, revs the immune system, and helps the brain stay nimble.
I’m going to jump in here and suggest we all emphasize with our younger people the enormous benefits of working out.
Trappe tells the rest of us not to despair: “You can start exercising at any age and gain benefits,” Trappe says. Experts typically recommend 30 minutes of aerobic exercise three days a week, as well as two 30-minute sessions of resistance training, like weightlifting. But as little as 15 minutes of physical activity a day has been shown to increase life span. Build movement naturally into your day. Barzilai suggests. Take the stairs, use a push mower, act as your life depends on finding the parking spot farthest away from the grocery store. (it kind of does.)
The camaraderie of group sports may offer a youth-giving boost. A 2018 study in the Journal Mayo Clinic Proceeding found that playing tennis regularly added nearly a decade to people’s lives.
What the experts do: Barzilai, a dedicated daily counter of steps, had logged 13,000 steps by 10 a.m.
#2 Find Your Purpose
The long-lived people of Okinawa, Japan, call it ikigai, which roughly translates as “a reason to get up in the morning.”
In a study of nearly 7,000 older Americans, those with the lowest sense of life-purpose were more than twice as likely to die within four years, compared with those who had the highest sense of life-purpose.
People who feel a reason for being also have lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol and less inflammation. Your purpose could be training for a 5K or volunteering.
“It’s what motivates you, the goals around which you organize your life,” says Celeste Leigh Pearce, Ph.D., a professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan.
Start now: Ponder your own purpose by reflecting through writing, especially after a big milestone or transition, like a significant wedding anniversary or your first day as an empty nester.
“Just by asking yourself, ‘What give me purpose?’ you may realize how many things give your life meaning,” Pearce says. “Or you might realize you want your life to go in another direction.”
What the experts do: Pearce finds her purpose in family and work, so she does her best to avoid multi-tasking: “If I’m hanging out with my family, I put away the phone. If I’m writing something. I close tabs and focus. I want to totally immerse myself in things I find most valuable.
#3 Add More Veggies
The Science: Super agers around the world share some striking characteristics when it comes to diet. “They are pescatarians. They eat a lot of vegetables, legumes, and whole grains. They get some protein from a couple of servings a week of fatty fish, like salmon, plus good fat from olive oil and tree nuts, like walnuts,” says Valter Longo, Ph.D., director of the Longevity Institute at the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology. He has spent decades analyzing the diet of the world’s most long-lived people from Okinawa, Southern Italy, and Loma Linda, California.
Of course, the challenge is in sticking to a virtuous menu, as opposed to home-baked comfort foods and double cheeseburgers. Longo suggests not forcing yourself into a total diet overhaul (fail) but tweaking the ratio of high-nutrition to low-nutrition choices. A study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that people who simply added some healthy foods to their existing diets lowered their risk of premature death.
Dr. Longo says, “I’m Italian. I love pasta, but I’ll make a dish that is two ounces of pasta with a little olive oil and topped with lots of vegetables and chickpeas.”
We must leave #4, Learn Something (kind of) Hard and #5 Make Solid Sleep A Priority for next week.
As always, its’ been a pleasure to be with you today. Let’s find something new and fun to do this week.
Contact Betty at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net
