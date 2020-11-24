Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Let’s all do the wise thing

How lovely to have the rain. So fresh and clean.
Good morning, dear friends. We’re into some pretty frightening times. We’re going to have to make some tough decisions in order to keep ourselves and our loved ones as safe from danger as we can.
We’re being asked to keep our gatherings on the small side during this time when we usually welcome the holidays by gathering with our friends and family.
This year, if at all possible, the safe thing, as we all know, is to isolate as much as possible. Of course, it will be exceedingly difficult, but we’re talking about the possibilities of either carrying this disease or contracting it.
Please, let’s all do the wise thing, so that we may have a happy future ahead of us. We are in a profoundly serious place. We mustn’t gamble with lives. Our own and others.
Let’s continue with wearing our masks, at all times when we are with others, keep the 6 feet distance and be super clean. Let’s all do our best at working for a much happier future. Let’s love one another and keep us all safe from harm.
Bearing down and doing something for the good of us all is a painful decision to make, yes, a definite change, but let’s be grateful for everyone’s efforts. Gratitude can transform our lives in a huge, positive way.
Robin Stern, associate director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, and Robert Emmons, a psychology professor at UC Davis, discuss the benefits of giving thanks in their book “Gratitude as a Psychotherapeutic Intervention.” Gratitude, they write, is akin to a radio channel, and “you can choose at any time to tune in.”
According to Stern and Emmons, grateful people experience more joy, love and enthusiasm, and they feel less anxiety, greed and bitterness. Gratitude takes us outside of ourselves to recognize all the many ways other people and external conditions bless our lives.
Practicing gratitude has been shown to: Improve the immune system and lowers blood pressure; help us sleep longer and deeper; Make us more resilient for recovery from traumatic events and post-traumatic stress; Improve relationships and decrease feelings of loneliness and Promote altruism.
How do we start a gratitude practice? First, Emmons says, we must make giving thanks part of our daily routine, like meditation, yoga or praying.
Here are nine, science-backed exercises, from the Huffington Post, to help us start a daily gratitude practice. Try them out and see which ones resonate with you the most.
1. Pay attention. Start noticing things you might typically take for granted that make your life better and more enjoyable. Consider the ways in which difficult experiences can be moments for learning.
2. Demonstrating your gratitude in a tangible way “completes the feeling of connection,” write Stern and Emmons. Try expressing your feelings through art, prayer or ritual.
3. Try the “Three Good Thing” exercise. Every day, write down three things that went well, however large or small. Write what happened and describe your feelings about it.
4. Write a gratitude letter to someone who has shown you kindness or helped you learn an important lesson. Tell that person what their actions meant to you, even if the act of kindness happened long ago.
5. Keep a gratitude journal. Everyday record three to five things you’re grateful for and how your felt about each one. Keep the journal by your bed so you can jot down your thoughts before bed.
6. Do a “mental subtraction of relationships.” Think of a meaningful relationship in your life. Write down how you met that person and what brought this person into your life. Consider the ways your life could have taken a different turn if you had not met this person and what your life would be like without them.
7. On a regular basis, go outside for a walk and make a note of all the positive things you encounter.
8. Savor the good things in your life, including the positive emotions and experiences you encounter daily. Get lost in the moment and share your good feeling with others.
9. Consider your own mortality. This can be a difficult one, but don’t be afraid of it. Being aware of your mortality, without fixating on it, can help us feel more grateful to be alive and savor every moment we have on this earth.
We’ve talked about gratitude in the past, and, for me, it’s a real pick-me-upper, which I feel we could all use during these times.
Speaking of gratitude, with Thanksgiving right around the corner, I’d like to offer what I’m grateful for. I’m grateful for the people that I love and who love me back, and I’m grateful that my daughter, Judy who made the tough, but smart call for her family, husband, Mark, sons Jeff and Brian and their families and me to spend our Thanksgiving alone and doing the Zoom thing.
Let’s keep our spirits up, and make the right decisions for our holidays, decisions we can be proud of. Stay well and safe. I enjoyed being with you today, as always.
Watch now: Experts: Households Only, Virtual Thanksgiving Gatherings Are Best
Check out Party on, Napa County! A look at shelter-at-home birthday parties.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!