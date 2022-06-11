 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior Corner

Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: My favorite words

  • 0
Betty Rhodes mug

Good morning, dear friends.

Let’s talk about words today, and how meaningful they are. A few of my favorites are: joy, love, kindness and thoughtfulness.

This morning, visiting with you, brings me much joy. Just writing about these words makes my heart sing.

I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with folks like these, lately. Folks who give, gladly as volunteers.

I no longer drive, and a huge chunk of independence was taken away, but then I learned about the volunteer drivers at Molly’s Angels. I’m so very grateful. I’ve had two rides, one to a doctor and one to a physical therapist. These folks are very kind and thoughtful.

As I write this, I’m certain that all of you make a point of being kind and thoughtful. Why would you do otherwise?

If, on the other hand, you take delight in making people you meet feel terrible, please ask yourself, why? It surely doesn’t make you feel good about yourself.

People are also reading…

Give yourself the pleasure of feeling joy and love, you’ll never want to return to being unpleasant again. You might, possibly, consider becoming a volunteer.

This morning, as I was waking up, I started thinking how terribly important it is for us to have people in our lives that we love and who love us back.

Let’s take a moment to look out at the trees, listen to the birds singing, and to be thankful for our sweet lives.

It’s been a pleasure visiting with you this morning. Bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com

Watch Now: How a robot is helping seniors overcome loneliness, and more of today's top videos

See how a robot is helping senior citizens overcome their loneliness, how a vet at a San Diego wildlife center used rubber bands to save an owl's life, who could be starring in a new movie about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, and more of today's top videos.

How this robot is helping senior citizens overcome loneliness
Health & Fitness
AP

How this robot is helping senior citizens overcome loneliness

  • Updated
  • 0

Cutii is the personal companion of the future.

How man used rubber bands to save owl's life
National
AP

How man used rubber bands to save owl's life

  • Updated
  • 0

See how a veterinarian used rubber bands and rods to save an owl at San Diego Human Society Project Wildlife.

Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem set to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin-directed film
Entertainment
AP

Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem set to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin-directed film

  • Updated
  • 0

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in talks to play television titans Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz for a film that is set to be directed by Aa…

New state flag flies over Mississippi Capitol
National
AP

New state flag flies over Mississippi Capitol

  • Updated
  • 0

Mississippi hoisted a new state flag without the Confederate battle emblem on Monday, just over six months after legislators retired the last …

French wine, vines headed home after year in space
National
AP

French wine, vines headed home after year in space

  • Updated
  • 0

French wine and vines are headed back to Earth after a year aboard the International Space Station. SpaceX's Dragon cargo capsule undocked Tue…

Watch this deer have the time of his life splashing in the mud
World
AP

Watch this deer have the time of his life splashing in the mud

  • Updated
  • 0

This is the moment a hidden camera trap caught a happy deer jumping around in a muddy puddle.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News