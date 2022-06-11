Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: My favorite words

Good morning, dear friends.
Let’s talk about words today, and how meaningful they are. A few of my favorites are: joy, love, kindness and thoughtfulness.
This morning, visiting with you, brings me much joy. Just writing about these words makes my heart sing.
I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with folks like these, lately. Folks who give, gladly as volunteers.
I no longer drive, and a huge chunk of independence was taken away, but then I learned about the volunteer drivers at Molly’s Angels. I’m so very grateful. I’ve had two rides, one to a doctor and one to a physical therapist. These folks are very kind and thoughtful.
As I write this, I’m certain that all of you make a point of being kind and thoughtful. Why would you do otherwise?
If, on the other hand, you take delight in making people you meet feel terrible, please ask yourself, why? It surely doesn’t make you feel good about yourself.
Give yourself the pleasure of feeling joy and love, you’ll never want to return to being unpleasant again. You might, possibly, consider becoming a volunteer.
This morning, as I was waking up, I started thinking how terribly important it is for us to have people in our lives that we love and who love us back.
Let’s take a moment to look out at the trees, listen to the birds singing, and to be thankful for our sweet lives.
It’s been a pleasure visiting with you this morning. Bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com
