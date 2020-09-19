Betty Rhodes — Senior Corner: Reflecting on six months of isolation

Good morning, my friends.
I’m delighted to share with you the news that we will be visiting, once again, on a weekly basis.
With everything that’s happened this year, mental health issues are on the rise around the globe. Here are some ways contracting the coronavir…
I believe that our Senator Bill Dodd had something to do with this. I’ll try to clarify this issue next week.
In the meantime, let’s give some thought to our 6 months of isolation due to COVID-19.
It’s hard to stay upbeat when you look out the windows at the smoky skies and the ashes everywhere and the fires continuing.
We’re only human, and it’s so easy to slip into a slight depression, but it’s especially important for us to shake off those feelings and start filling our lives with positive activities that make us feel better.
Number one on our Hit Parade might be getting out of the house and enjoying a vigorous walk. Maybe start with 15 or 20 minutes today and increase a little each day. Our bodies will feel better and our minds will be happier and smarter. Another idea is a good physical work out. There, again, gradually increase our time.
Buzz60’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about the best ways to store your face masks.
(Even though we cover this subject often, I hear from so many folks that these 6 months of isolation is becoming more and more difficult, making it easier to be sad and a little depressed.) Let’s not let that happen. We can fight it in so many ways.
Be a part of a ‘tribe’. There is nothing quite like being with people that you really enjoy being with.
People who are upbeat, positive, fun. Be it family or friends, make it happen. Your life will be so much richer for it. To have friends, of course, you must be a friend…. caring and sharing.
If you feel sadness coming on, make yourself a cup of tea, take that book you’ve been meaning to read off the shelf and read it. We’re looking for happiness and joy, not depression and sadness.
Negative thoughts are to be avoided at all costs. Call a good friend. Nothing is more important than connecting with others. Certainly, we’ll want to continue cultivating healthy and meaningful friendships.
Acts of kindness are so rewording. Any time we volunteer to help others, it comes right back to making us feel wonderful. One of those great ‘facts of life’.
Let’s think about introducing something new in our lives. My ‘new thing’ is taking a series of classes through Napa Valley College. A 4-class series to Optimal Health, on-line.
Thanksgiving in 2020 will probably look slightly different than your regular Thanksgiving, but you gotta see it as an opportunity for creating…
I’m sure you have numerous ideas on turning the ‘Blues’ into Joyfulness’. Won’t you please share them with us by sending an email and we’ll share them next week?
It was wonderful to be with you, and I look forward to seeing you next week. Find things to do that make you happy and do them. Smile more.
Email Betty Rhodes at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!