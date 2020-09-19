Betty Rhodes — Senior Corner: Reflecting on six months of isolation

Be a part of a ‘tribe’. There is nothing quite like being with people that you really enjoy being with.

People who are upbeat, positive, fun. Be it family or friends, make it happen. Your life will be so much richer for it. To have friends, of course, you must be a friend…. caring and sharing.

If you feel sadness coming on, make yourself a cup of tea, take that book you’ve been meaning to read off the shelf and read it. We’re looking for happiness and joy, not depression and sadness.

Negative thoughts are to be avoided at all costs. Call a good friend. Nothing is more important than connecting with others. Certainly, we’ll want to continue cultivating healthy and meaningful friendships.

Acts of kindness are so rewording. Any time we volunteer to help others, it comes right back to making us feel wonderful. One of those great ‘facts of life’.

Let’s think about introducing something new in our lives. My ‘new thing’ is taking a series of classes through Napa Valley College. A 4-class series to Optimal Health, on-line.

I’m sure you have numerous ideas on turning the ‘Blues’ into Joyfulness’. Won’t you please share them with us by sending an email and we’ll share them next week?

It was wonderful to be with you, and I look forward to seeing you next week. Find things to do that make you happy and do them. Smile more.

