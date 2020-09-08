Betty Rhodes' Senior Corner: The role of an ombudsman

Good morning. Wonderful to have you here.
I’d like to begin our morning by introducing you to a member of the Napa Long Term Care Ombudsman Program, who will tell us just what ombudsmen do. Please welcome Inda Shirley.
Betty: Thank you for coming, Inda. Please tell us what you do as an ombudsman.
Inda: First of all, we ombudsmen are advocates. Our responsibility is to identify, investigate, and resolve individual and systemic complaints. We may notice a too-slippery floor, medications left on a cart in the hallway or an expired fire extinguisher. We work to resolve these problems.
Acting on behalf of a resident, however, is somewhat different. If individual residents have complaints, each must sign a release that allows us to act on behalf of the resident. That is, the resident orchestrates the agenda. If, however, a resident has memory problems, we may contact the family. Even then, we try to get permission from the person who has authority over the resident.
Betty: Please tell us more about residents’ complaints.
Inda: Residents may complain about poor treatment, but facility management may not believe or may ignore their complaints. Residents may experience abuse and neglect. Caretakers are not always patient and kind. They are often overworked and underpaid. Privacy law is strict, however, which means I cannot be specific about incidents.
Betty: How has Covid-19 affected your job as an ombudsman?
Inda: Covid-19 has added a new frustration. Residents are generally not allowed visitors, so isolation has become a significant problem. Some facilities on a case by case basis are allowing visitors. That guideline applies to ombudsmen. I have not been able to visit my facility since March 13. Emails and phone conversations are not the same as in-person conversations. I am, however, optimistic that we will soon be allowed to return to our advocacy work in Napa and elsewhere.
Betty: Thank you, Inda. I hope that the wait to return will not be too much longer for you. We’d love for you to come back, again.
I think it’s always fun to learn some of the work that folks are doing for our seniors.
You know how much I encourage you to get into volunteering. Here’s a great opportunity: The Napa/Solano Area Agency on Aging (AAA) Advisory Council is seeking a member from Napa County for the Advisory Council.
The council members are 8 residents from Solano County and 8 Residents from Napa County
That 16-member Advisory Council is composed of interested and engaged persons who are concerned with issues that affect the lives of seniors in our communities.
The AAA provides information, assistance, and funds provider services that address issues impacting older Californians.
The mission of the Napa/Solano Area Agency on Aging is to advocate for and enhance the quality of life, health, independence and dignity of older adults. Applicants may not be affiliated in a fiduciary manner with a service provider receiving funds from the AAA.
Applicants are encouraged to download an application online at aaans.org or call 707-784-9860 for more information. Also, you may contact Elaine Clark, project manager, Napa/Solano Area Agency on Aging eclark@solanocounty.com. I sincerely, hope that one of you will be interested in applying.
Last time we were together, we talked about trying to make good use of the time we need to stay sheltered. I hope you found something enjoyable to do. Mine was to go through the stacks identified as “read when I have the time.” Still going through the stacks…finding some interesting information that I’ll be sharing with you, soon.
Stay upbeat, do things that make you happy, and we’ll visit again, soon.
I’m enjoying the very upbeat emails I’ve been receiving from you. Please keep them coming.
Email Betty Rhodes at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net
