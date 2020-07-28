Betty Rhodes Senior Corner: Welcome advice from a meditation master

Greetings. It’s so good to be with you again.
Being isolated at home isn’t much fun, is it? What would we do without our good friends, and our wonderful families? Just a simple phone call or email means the world. It’s important that we stay physically active. I enjoy walking first thing in the morning. I wear my mask, because I always want to develop the habit of wearing it, whenever I leave my house.
When I return home, I enjoy meditating. It’s been a struggle for me re-learning how to meditate. My good friend, James Keolker, who many of you know through his excellent classes on meditation that he has given throughout the years at the St. Helena Rianda House Senior Activity Center. James’ advice to me, and perhaps his words might help you if you are, also, having difficulty with your meditation.
James Keolker’s very welcome advice:
“It’s important to prepare yourself before meditating. I cannot emphasize this enough. We must align our body & our minds, not just sit down and close our eyes. Then clear your mind. This is where deep breaths help dissipate random thoughts and brings you to the present. Gently close your eyes (to keep out visual distractions) and take three deep, slow breaths, holding your breath between each exhalation. Listen to your breath, feel your breath. So important!
“Now use either your IN-breath or your OUT-breath as your mental focus, or a mantra. I believe you said that your mantra was Om, Betty. It doesn’t really matter what you use for the function is the same: to occupy and focus your mind. Now, thoughts will arise, and you will lose your focus, so gently (!) return to your breath-focus or your mantra-focus. It does take practice, but repetition is part of the process.
“Now, set no goals for yourself: no time limits, no wishing for insight, deep experience, etc. Just take baby steps: small amounts of time, perhaps just five minutes.
“Next time sit a bit longer. The longer you can go, the deeper the experience, however, for there basic stages during meditation: first, the mind will deal with all sorts of rising distracting thoughts (just return to your focus), once the mind settles you will feel more relaxed and many see colors rising and falling or the sensation of floating in water, the experience differs time to time.
“Then without knowing it you might reach the third level, samadhi, the realization that all thought has faded, and you are just being, resting and at peace. Don’t strive for this, just let it happen. Sometimes you get there (even momentarily) sometimes not. The idea is not to force the mind, just let it occur.
“Now the last part is as important as the first: gently re-open your eyes & just sit for awhile in the calm you have create. Just sit, breathe, continue the relaxing experience.
“The benefits of meditation, at this time, can be especially valuable, giving our minds peace, calm, and possibly hope amidst so much difficulty.”
Our deepest thanks to James Keolker, master teacher of meditation, who specializes in teaching seniors.
Meditating is a wonderful thing to be able to learn. Maybe especially during these times. It’s helpful for me to keep James’ suggestions beside me when I meditate.
In addition to walking for good exercise, and meditating for our piece of mind, and making a point of staying in touch with our families and good friends, what more can you suggest? I’d love to hear from you.
We often speak of finding the ‘joy’ in life. A little more difficult in these days, but let’s keep trying.
One more thing: if you are lucky enough to have a dog, walking him or her down to one of our outdoor cafes. Great exercise and a good way of meeting new people. A life without friends, would be an unhappy life, indeed.
Remember to always wear your masks, keep that six feet distance and wash your hands for 20 seconds, and we’ll get through this.
I enjoy getting together with you as often as I can. Have a wonderful couple of weeks, and we’ll meet again. Enjoy your life. You can. It’s all up to you. Fill your heart with joy.
Betty Rhodes is active on the Napa County Commission on Aging, as well as the Senior Advisory Commission. Reach her at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net
