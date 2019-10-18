Considine -- Jacie Jordan Considine was born Oct. 11, 2019, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Jennifer Wynn and John Considine of Clear Lake. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Considine -- Jacie Jordan Considine was born Oct. 11, 2019, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Jennifer Wynn and John Considine of Clear Lake. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.