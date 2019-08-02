Behrens — Violet Catherine Dawn Behrens was born July 27, 2019, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Becca Fields and Ethan Behrens of Calistoga. She weighed 8 pounds.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Police: Unoccupied vehicle struck by gunshots in Napa
-
Napa County threatens to take a wedding rental to court
-
Cashier at AmCan Walmart got kickback for allowing thefts totaling $1,100, police say
-
Loved ones of drowned Napa teenager fundraise to send his remains to mother
-
Napa Police: Man arrested with $400 in quarters