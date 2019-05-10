Moravec — Zoe May Moravec was born May 1, 2019, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Alexandra Sasha Moravec and Jason Henry Moravec. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
Most Popular
-
Napa Police: Dollar Tree employees robbed while making cash bank deposit
-
Police: Child bicyclist airlifted to hospital after collision near Napa shopping center
-
Should you tip for takeout? The answers are surprising
-
Police pursuit nabs 2 Fairfield women who stole $3,600 worth of perfume, Napa police say
-
3 arrested after high-speed chase from American Canyon to Hercules
promotion
The Napa Valley Register welcomes your photographic contributions to the Faces and Places gallery, which runs every Sunday.
promotion spotlight
Wizard moms, presidential moms, humanitarian moms, movie moms ... our quiz will test your trivia versatility!
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Health
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
707-645-0734
Currently Open
Ad Vault
Office