Bello — Mateo Greyson Bello was born Jan. 2, 2020, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Martha Bello and Wilfredo Maqueira Bello of Clearlake. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Bello — Mateo Greyson Bello was born Jan. 2, 2020, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Martha Bello and Wilfredo Maqueira Bello of Clearlake. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.
Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.