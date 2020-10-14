 Skip to main content
Blackbird of Calistoga carries on Halloween Hat tradition

Blackbird of Calistoga carries on Halloween Hat tradition

Blackbird of Calistoga

Witches hats created by Sequoia Buck arrived at Blackbird of Calistoga just in time for Halloween. 

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan

For the sixth consecutive year, Blackbird of Calistoga is embracing the Halloween spirit displaying local artist Sequoia Buck’s handmade witch hats.

Buck spends the year crafting distinctive, original wearable art. She searches for inspirational materials at her favorite haunts, collecting feathers, silks and satins, tulle and trims. Each singular hat is signed and numbered and stands alone as a piece of art.

Buck usually makes an appearance on Halloween to talk about her hats, but this year due to social distancing, customers and window shoppers can still admire the unique handiwork.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

