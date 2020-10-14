Blackbird of Calistoga carries on Halloween Hat tradition

For the sixth consecutive year, Blackbird of Calistoga is embracing the Halloween spirit displaying local artist Sequoia Buck’s handmade witch hats.

Buck spends the year crafting distinctive, original wearable art. She searches for inspirational materials at her favorite haunts, collecting feathers, silks and satins, tulle and trims. Each singular hat is signed and numbered and stands alone as a piece of art.

Buck usually makes an appearance on Halloween to talk about her hats, but this year due to social distancing, customers and window shoppers can still admire the unique handiwork.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

