Blue Note Napa outdoor summer concerts to return to Charles Krug Winery

Outdoor music will return to Charles Krug Winery with its Blue Note Summer Sessions concert series, presented on the winery grounds in St. Helena.

Blue Note has released its preliminary lineup of seven artists and intends to announce many more in weeks to come. The lineup starts off with Jeffrey Osborne on Friday, May 20; Damien Escobar on Saturday, May 21; Chris Botti on Friday and Saturday, June 3-4; and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on Saturday, June 18.

Ticket prices start at $45. See the full lineup and purchase tickets at bluenote.com.

All concerts will take place at the Charles Krug Winery, located at 2800 Main St., St. Helena. Patrons, staff and artists must be fully vaccinated to attend. A full explanation of health and safety guidelines can be found on Blue Note Napa's website bluenotenapa.com/krug/.

Blue Note Napa debuted its first music series in May of 2021, and after over 20 artists and nearly 40 successful concerts, is back by popular demand.

“We are thrilled to be back on the beautiful grounds of the Charles Krug Winery,” said Ken Tesler, managing director of Blue Note Napa. “We are looking forward to shows almost every weekend though September. Charles Krug wine and Blue Note music have proved to make a fantastic combination. We look forward to seeing everyone back this year.”

The oldest winery in Napa Valley, the historic grounds of Charles Krug Winery make for a distinctive concert setting. "Our partnership with Blue Note Napa is the perfect pairing of great wine, music, food and community," said Judd Wallenbrock, president and CEO of Charles Krug. "We are thrilled and honored to keep this new tradition thriving."