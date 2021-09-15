Blue Note Napa presents Arturo Sandoval at Charles Krug Sept. 17-18

Blue Note Napa presents Arturo Sandoval in an outdoor concert at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena Sept. 17-18.
A protégé of the legendary jazz master Dizzy Gillespie, Sandoval began studying classical trumpet at the age of twelve. He has since evolved into one of the world’s most acknowledged guardians of jazz trumpet and flugelhorn, as well as a renowned classical artist, pianist and composer.
Tickets are from $39-$79 available for purchase at ticketmaster.com. Charles Krug Winery is located at 2800 Main St., St. Helena.