Blue Note Napa to offer outdoor concerts at St. Helena's Charles Krug Winery

Blue Note Napa has announced a partnership with Charles Krug Winery to present a series of outdoor concert performances.
Temporarily presenting outdoor shows at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena will allow Blue Note Napa to safely open until it returns to its venue at the historic Napa Valley Opera House in downtown Napa, organizers said.
Covid-19 has caused the temporary closure of Blue Note, Napa’s outpost of the famous New York establishment offering jazz and food. Concerts at the upstairs JaM Cellars Ballroom, upstairs at the Napa Valley Opera House, also were canceled, along with the 2020 season of outdoor Oxbow RiverStage shows.
The outdoor venue at Charles Krug will host two shows per night every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and can accommodate 260 guests per show at socially distanced, bistro-style tables. Guests can purchase food and beverages while enjoying live music from a wide range of local and national acts.
Prior to coming up with this format, Blue Note Napa had been contemplating having drive-in concerts at Krug this summer.
“We are thrilled to be able to find a way to once again present world-class music in the Napa Valley while maintaining a COVID responsible environment,” Ken Tesler, managing director, Blue Note Napa, said in a news release. “We couldn’t ask for a better partner or a more beautiful open-air venue than the Charles Krug Winery.”
“Charles Krug has a storied history in the Napa Valley, which includes a history of presenting great music at our iconic estate,” said Judd Wallenbrock, president & CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, the parent company of Charles Krug Winery. “We’re happy to continue this legacy with a renowned presenter like Blue Note Napa.”
The concert series will run from mid-May through the first weekend in October of 2021. Each show will be announced on Blue Note Napa’s website (www.bluenotenapa.com) and shared through various social media, email, and marketing campaigns.
Initial upcoming shows include:
Tickets will be available at
