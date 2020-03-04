Blues great Alvon Johnson performs at Tucker Farm Center March 21

Alvon Johnson, one of the finest blues vocalists and blues guitarists on the jazz scene today, will appear in a premier performance at the Tucker Farm Center in Calistoga from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21.

This will be quite a treat for Calistoga and North Bay jazz listeners. Johnson regularly tours throughout the world. In Russia, he is known as the “King of the Blues.”

Johnson’s rich baritone voice brings sophistication to swinging jazz standards, including beautiful romantic ballads from the American Songbook such as “September Song,” “Serenade in Blue,” “The More I See You,” and more.

At the same time, it’s a must to hear Johnson’s great blues guitar playing. He was recently a big hit at Yoshi’s in Oakland, knocking the audience out with his diverse material.

Johnson’s early music influences were guitar players such as Wes Montgomery, Andre Segovia, Charlie Christian, and Jimi Hendrix. His vocalist influences were Frank Sinatra, Joe Williams, Johnny Hartman, and Nat King Cole. He has performed with many well known artists, including The Drifters, The Coasters, The Shirelles, Bobby Day of Rocking’ Robin fame, and Jimmie Rodgers of Country and Western fame.