Blues great Alvon Johnson performs at Tucker Farm Center March 21

Alvon Johnson, one of the finest blues vocalists and blues guitarists on the jazz scene today, will appear in a premier performance at the Tucker Farm Center in Calistoga from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
This will be quite a treat for Calistoga and North Bay jazz listeners. Johnson regularly tours throughout the world. In Russia, he is known as the “King of the Blues.”
Johnson’s rich baritone voice brings sophistication to swinging jazz standards, including beautiful romantic ballads from the American Songbook such as “September Song,” “Serenade in Blue,” “The More I See You,” and more.
At the same time, it’s a must to hear Johnson’s great blues guitar playing. He was recently a big hit at Yoshi’s in Oakland, knocking the audience out with his diverse material.
Johnson’s early music influences were guitar players such as Wes Montgomery, Andre Segovia, Charlie Christian, and Jimi Hendrix. His vocalist influences were Frank Sinatra, Joe Williams, Johnny Hartman, and Nat King Cole. He has performed with many well known artists, including The Drifters, The Coasters, The Shirelles, Bobby Day of Rocking’ Robin fame, and Jimmie Rodgers of Country and Western fame.
Among his many accolades, Johnson is the recipient of the Music Icon Award from the Black Music Association & Academy of America in 2015, and the Best Male Blues Artist from the Black Music Association & Academy Of America, also in 2015. He was also a former vocalist with the Rock and Roll Hall of fame group “The Coasters.”
At the Tucker Farm Center, Johnson will be accompanied by Larry Vuckovich’s swinging All Star Trio trio featuring two master musicians, Jeff Chambers on bass and drummer Akira Tana. Chambers has performed with the greats such as, Ahmad Jamal, and Freddie Hubbard. Tana has performed with the likes of Sonny Rollins, and Stan Getz. Vuckovich, who lives in Calisotga, is a world-renown jazz pianist who has been recognized as one of the San Francisco jazz legends. He has performed, toured and recorded with Dexter Gordon, Tony Bennett, Mel Torme, Cab Calloway, Charles McPherson, Bobby McFerrin, and Charlie Haden, to name just a few.
The Tucker Farm Center is located at 1201 Tucker Summit Rd. Refreshments will be available for the performance, including fine wines and cheeses. Tickets are $25 at brownpapertickets.com/event/4532576, and $30 at the door. Call (707) 774-1672 for more.