Calistoga Junior/Senior High School presents Bocon!, a bilingual English/Spanish fable filled with humor, mysticism and song.
Performances are at 7 p.m., Friday, April 12, Saturday April 13, and Friday, April 19, and at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 20, at the Black Box Theatre, Calistoga Junior/ Senior High School.
A dynamic cast tells the story of twelve-year-old Miguel who flees a repressive military regime in Central America for Los Angeles. A natural storyteller and irrepressible "big mouth" or bocón, Miguel loses his voice when his parents are taken and begins a metaphorical journey north to the City of Angels. Along the way he meets up with an unusual traveling companion, La Llorona, the legendary "Weeping Woman" of Mexican and Central American mythology.
Through their magical friendship, will Miguel find his voice and the courage to start a new life?
The performing ensemble includes Lizandra Avina, Troy Elkeshen, Mia Kalagiros, Shannon Guilliam, Loma Henry, Dante Marquez, Lucas Marquez, Sarah Mutz and Kaitlyn Saunders.
Tickets are $5 for students 18 and under, $10 general public, and are available from the Calistoga Junior/Senior High Office or at the door (if available). You will be close to the action in the Black Box Theatre, but seating is limited so get your tickets early.