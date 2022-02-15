Book Banter: Armchair adventurers: Dive into tales of real-life feats of courage and endurance

One of the things I love about living in wine country is easy access to the outdoors. Walking, biking, and hiking are all part of my routine, rain or shine, chilly or hot.

That said, I’m not much of an adventurer. With an abysmal sense of direction, I stick to trails I know or rely on friends to guide me. But there are many who seek the thrill of trying something new, even dangerous. Thankfully, these intrepid daredevils have succeeded in doing what seems downright impossible and lived to tell their tales, allowing the timid among us to read about their accomplishments in the snugness of our own homes.

Many of these books have been around for a few years, but that doesn’t make them any less compelling.

Frigid waters and walls of rock

The editor of The Weekly Calistogan recommended the classic sports memoir “Swimming to Antarctica: Tales of a Long-Distance Swimmer” by International Hall of Fame swimmer Lynne Cox. Called by Sports Illustrated “A portrait of rare and relentless drive,” this is Cox’s life story; she began swimming as soon as she could walk, and by 16, she had broken all records for swimming the English Channel. She swam the frigid Bering Strait in just a swimsuit, cap, and googles, and became the first to swim the Strait of Magellan; escaped a shark attack off the Cape of Good Hope; and swam a mile in the Antarctic. Cox shares her athleticism in writing that flows like the water she swims in, and the paperback is filled with photos and maps.

Lights, Camera, Action

Many are familiar with Alex Honnold because of "Free Solo," the 2018 movie made about his historic ascent of Yosemite’s majestic and treacherous El Capitan. In “The Impossible Climb: Alex Honnold, El Capitan, and the Climbing Life,” writer Mark Synnott, a fellow climber, weaves his own professional climbing experiences into Honnold’s story, delving into the history of extreme climbing. Synott’s dramatic storytelling captures the drive that pushed Honnold to move beyond any other climber in history and all of his preparation, struggles, setbacks, and ultimately, triumph. The New York Times described the climb as “one of the greatest athletic feats of any kind, ever.”

Another book that was made into a movie, "Wild," starring Reese Witherspoon, is “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail” by Cheryl Strayed. After losing her mother and reeling from a shattered marriage, the 22-year-old Strayed decided to hike more than a thousand miles on the Pacific Crest Trail from the Mojave Desert through California, Oregon, and Washington, alone. She had no experience or training; Strayed just needed a way to cope with the tragedies thrown her way. An excellent writer, she tells of her journey on and off the trail, captivating the reader with her warmth, humor, and attention to detail. (Note to hikers: break in those boots before you set off!)

Deep dives

Snorkeling is one thing, but in “Deep: Freediving, Renegade Science, and What the Ocean Tells us About” by James Nestor, the darkest depths of the sea are thoroughly plumbed. Nestor becomes fascinated by the sport of freediving, where competitors dive down deep on a single breath and joins a gang of extreme athletes and researchers and embarks on a freediving adventure where he learns how whales communicate with other whales hundreds of miles away, encounters sharks in pitch-black waters, and other deep-sea creatures. Along the way, Nestor discovers his own hidden abilities and potential, and experiences the way the body changes when underwater. Part science book, part memoir, you’ll do your own deep dive into this fascinating read.

Ultra-cycling meets backpacking in “Two Wheels and a Will” by Colin Hunter tells the motivational story of five ultra-cyclists pushing past their mental and physical limits on the ultimate “bikepacking” adventure. Whether you’re a biker, a traveler, an athlete, or simply want a vicarious thrill, you’ll learn about the world of endurance cycling and bikepacking as the five cyclists complete a grueling multi-day race across the French Pyrenees. And not only does the book follow the race, it dips into local French geography, history, culture, and cuisine. It’s also a moving story of self-discovery and accomplishment. Even the most casual cyclists will gain insight and tips into preparing for a mountain ride, and readers will delight into the details of this destination, which includes many of the Tour de France’s legendary climbs, and be inspired by the courage and determination of these ultra-athletes.

Where there’s a will

Sometimes adventures aren’t planned; they’re the result of fate. A true survival story, “438 Days: An Extraordinary True Story of Survival at Sea” by Jonathan Franklin documents what happens to one man who manages to live after spending 14 months in a small, open fishing boat adrift in the Pacific Ocean after a violent storm. Reminiscent of the movie “Cast Away,” starring Tom Hanks, captain Salvador Alvarenga and his crew cut away a two-mile-long fishing line to escape huge 10-foot waves to seek safety. Fourteen months later, Alvarenga, crazed and bearded with long, wild hair, washed ashore on a nearly deserted island off the Pacific. The book is based on exclusive interviews with Alvarenga, his colleagues, search-and-rescue teams, the remote islanders who found him, and the medics who saved his life. Booklist calls “438 Days” an intense, immensely absorbing read.”

Finally, if you want to read tales of ordinary people doing extraordinary things, Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporter John Branch has written “Sidecountry: Tales of Death and Life from the Back Roads of Sports.” These 20 riveting stories are about climbers, runners, and racers and more, including “Snow Fall” about downhill skiers caught in an avalanche in Washington state; “Dawn Wall,” another account of rock climbers trying to scale El Capitan; and even a revered football coach working to rebuild his tornado-devastated town in Iowa. Branch ends the book with some deeply personal pieces including one about a mother killed in the 2017 Las Vegas shooting whose daughter plays on his own daughter’s soccer team. You will be moved and fascinated by these wittily crafted pieces culled from Branch’s more than 2,000 pieces published in the Times.

Take a walk on the wild read and escape into unknown realms with these and plenty more tales of adventure waiting in the aisles of your local bookstore or library.

Julie Mitchell is a Calistoga resident and longtime book lover. She holds a BA in English/Creative Writing from Stanford University and an MFA in Writing from the University of San Francisco.