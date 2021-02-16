Book Banter: Black History Month and what it means to be Black in America

February is Black History Month, and certainly the past year has shined a spotlight on systemic racism in this country and the plight of Black Americans who fight discrimination in the workplace, at school, and throughout the criminal justice system. Yet with more awareness and education, the road to equality and an anti-racist society is gradually being paved. Many Black authors are addressing this issue in fiction, in memoirs, poetry, and other prose that recognizes the both the struggle and the accomplishments of African Americans and their tenacity and their will to transcend the past and fight for the end of oppression.

One inclusive new book that gives voice to the individual stories of 80 Black writers is “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019.” Complied by leading scholars of African-American history Keisha N. Blain and Ibram X. Kendi, the book begins with the arrival of a Spanish ship filled with 20 captive Africans in 1619 and ends in 2019. The collective voices of the authors help to demystify racial assumptions, explain the rules of law and jurisprudence, and take a hard look at institutional racism in America. It also reveals the way that Black communities have come together to tell their stories and share them through words, protests, anger, and art and music, and performance. It’s a great place to start.