Book Banter: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by reading Latinx authors

“Gordo” is the first book of short stories by Jaime Cortez and will appeal both to adults and young adult readers. Set in a migrant workers camp in 1970s Watsonville, it traces the trajectory of a young, possibly gay boy named Gordo as he comes of age witnessing his father’s drunken fights, learning about sex, and most importantly, the discovery that his documented Mexican-American parents are wary of illegal immigrants. Family drama tinged with humor and discussions about serious matters like who belongs to the U.S. and how they are treated are explored with frankness and balance.

Learning to fit in

For young adult readers, “Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet” by Laekan Zea Kemp is a rich tale of Penelope Prado, an aspiring pastry chef whose parents have other ideas about her future. When she meets a cute new hire at her father’s Mexican restaurant, she realizes that Xander is the only one who really “gets” her. And he has been searching for a place to call home since he was very young. When the restaurant, his new family, and his immigration status are threatened, he will do whatever it takes to save them. This book is all about family, love, and the power of food.