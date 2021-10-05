Book Banter: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by reading Latinx authors

Although it’s not really an actual month, per se, Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 this year, and its purpose is to recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans. The observation began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1998 to cover a 30-day period.
There are roughly 60 million Latinx people in the U.S., representing 18 percent of the population and close to 40 million people of Hispanic origin in California. So, it’s the perfect time to discover some new (and perhaps old as well) books by Latinx authors.
There has been a debate over the term Latinx for a few years now, and “Latinx: The New Force in American Politics and Culture” by Ed Morales, a lecturer at Columbia and the City College of New York, is a book of politics and social history that defines our current understanding of Latino identity. Morales explains how Latinx political identities are tied to a long Latin American history of mestizaje or “hybridity” and holds a key to understanding bilingual, bicultural Latin culture and politics.
Tales of Love, Family, Race, and Betrayal
The latest novel by Tomas Moniz, “Big Famillia” is the story of Juan Gutiérrez, a single, Latinx, queer father whose daughter is about to move away to college and whose lover Jared is pressing him for commitment. The setting is a neighborhood that is undergoing gentrification, inciting the ire of the long-established community. Drenched with tenderness, the novel explores themes of family, race, desire, gender, and devotion.
In her memoir “Ordinary Girls,” Jaquira Diaz writes about surviving sexual abuse and growing up in a broken household amidst violence and drug abuse in Miami Beach and Puerto Rico. Despite these difficulties, she is slowly able to find herself and learn not only about her island’s colonial history, but also discover her family’s African ancestry as well as find love.
“L.A. Weather” is a fast-paced novel about a Mexican-American family by Maria Amparo Escandón, the author of the Los Angeles Times bestseller “Esparanza’s Box of Saints.” Oscar, the patriarch of the Alvarado family, is not only obsessed with the dry weather, but he also has a secret he’s keeping from his wife, Keila. When the marriage founders, she breaks the news to her three grown daughters who are shocked by the news, but they then embark on a journey of self-discovery. It’s a juicy, humorous-at-times read that encompasses themes of secrets, deception, relationships and betrayal.
The theme of betrayal is also explored in Gabriela Garcia’s “Of Women and Salt,” a colorful portrait of personal and political betrayals done or self-inflicted by women, ranging from 19th-century cigar factories to Cuba to Mexico. The book is a meditation on choices: those of mothers and their choices, along with the memories they carry and their courage and resilience in telling their stories. Garcia is the daughter of immigrants from Cuba and Mexico and a longtime feminist who lives in the Bay Area.
“Gordo” is the first book of short stories by Jaime Cortez and will appeal both to adults and young adult readers. Set in a migrant workers camp in 1970s Watsonville, it traces the trajectory of a young, possibly gay boy named Gordo as he comes of age witnessing his father’s drunken fights, learning about sex, and most importantly, the discovery that his documented Mexican-American parents are wary of illegal immigrants. Family drama tinged with humor and discussions about serious matters like who belongs to the U.S. and how they are treated are explored with frankness and balance.
Learning to fit in
For young adult readers, “Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet” by Laekan Zea Kemp is a rich tale of Penelope Prado, an aspiring pastry chef whose parents have other ideas about her future. When she meets a cute new hire at her father’s Mexican restaurant, she realizes that Xander is the only one who really “gets” her. And he has been searching for a place to call home since he was very young. When the restaurant, his new family, and his immigration status are threatened, he will do whatever it takes to save them. This book is all about family, love, and the power of food.
For younger children, there are a wealth of books written by Latinx authors, including “Alma and How She Got Her Name” by Juana Martinez-Neal for readers ages 4-8. Alma Sofia Esperanza José Candela thinks she has too many names, but once she learns the origins of each one, she changes her mind. The names, like her grandfather José, and the others, are all handed down from family, and in the end, Alma realizes that she will have a story to tell about her own name one day.
While this picture book, “Mango, Abuela and Me” for readers 5-8 is not brand new, it’s a lovely, poignant story about how Mia’s abuela (grandmother) comes to live with her family and their initial struggles with language. Slowly Mia teaches her grandmother English, and Mia learns some Spanish. When Mia spots a parrot in a pet store window, she finds the perfect solution to help them communicate better.
Realizing dreams
“Latinitas: Celebrating 40 Big Dreamers,” written and illustrated by Juliet Menéndez, is a thought-provoking, gently educational collection of how 40 influential Latinas became the women we admire and celebrate today. Also out in a Spanish edition, the book contains short biographies of Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor, singer Selena Quintanilla, Rita Moreno, Frida Kahlo, Isabel Allende, and so many more.
Our country is truly a nation of individuals and families of every color, gender, and nationality. Especially here in California, Latinx culture and customs are a part of our everyday life, and reading the vibrant stories and often the struggles of those of Hispanic heritage is just one way to celebrate their many contributions to our lives and America.
Julie Mitchell is a Calistoga resident and longtime book lover. She holds a BA in English/Creative Writing from Stanford University and an MFA in Writing from the University of San Francisco.