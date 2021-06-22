Book Banter: Celebrating Pride Month with books to help us understand our differences

June is Pride Month, and there are so many ways to celebrate the amazing diversity among Napa Valley residents. The following is just a smattering of books — fiction, non-fiction, memoir, and books written for children and young adults — that deal with both pride and the struggle that come with coming out, gender fluidity, sexuality, and other topics related to the LGBTQ+ population. I believe we have something to learn about tolerance, gender fluidity, and commemorating individuality from them all.
History, love and pride
A richly textured breakout novel by Torrey Peters, “Detransition” tells the story of a gender-bending love triangle between three women: Reese, a trans woman; Ames, formerly Amy, who decided to de-transition and live as a man after breaking up with Amy; and Katrina, Ames’s boss and lover, who is pregnant with Ames’s baby.
“The Queer Bible” by Jack Guinness explores one of the most defining traits of the LGBTQ community by paying homage to those who came before — the writers, singers, filmmakers, and performers — who fought for a better world through their art. The book is a compendium of queer icons of the past and present including Elton John on Divine, Graham Norton on Armistead Maupin, and many more.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!
F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic “The Great Gatsby” entered the public domain in 2021, making retellings ripe for the picking. “The Chosen and the Beautiful” by Nghi Vo is a spin on the novel and a lyrical, fanciful tale of a gold-playing heartbreaker, Jordan Baker, a queer and magical Vietnamese adoptee.
A novel inspired by James Baldwin, “The Prophets” by Robert Jones Jr., spins a yarn about two enslaved young men in love: Samuel and Isaiah, whose relationship becomes endangered not just by slavery, but also by their fellow slaves. The touching story is infused with themes of suffering, hope, and love.
In “Struggle Over Same-Sex Marriage,” Sasha Issenberg writes about one of America’s most prominent civil rights issues: gay marriage. He chronicles how over the course of more than 25 years, same-sex marriage went from being a moral and political battle to policy in 50 states and is now a simple fact of everyday life, though the matter is far from settled. Issenberg knits together an account that is part legal thriller and part political drama, by all counts the fascinating series of events that led to widespread acceptance of same-sex unions.
Another book that focuses its lens on history is “The God of San Francisco” by James J. Siegel who examines queer grief during the AIDS crisis in a city caught in a whirlwind of violence and loss. It is one man’s spiritual journey through San Francisco during that turbulent time; locals will recognize mentions of Dolores Park and other city landmarks in this sometimes painful, heartfelt narrative.
A juicy summertime read, “Cool for the Summer” by Dahlia Adler” is the story of Larissa, who spent her summer vacation in the Outer Banks of North Carolina where she met and fell in love with the seductive Jasmine. When she returns to school in New York, she picks up her crush on a hot football hunk, Chase. When Jasmine appears at the school, Larissa has to deal with a panoply of confusing emotions.
Family friendly
For grade-school-age children, “Daddy’s Roommate” by Michael Willhoite shines a spotlight on a young boy who explains to readers that his parents divorced last year, and now his father lives with his partner, Frank. This open-minded book’s premise is that this is just “one more kind of love.”
“Families” by Susan Kuklin is a frank, funny, and touching collection of interviews with children from 14 different families about how they define the term: family. The diversity of the country is reflected in the diversity of families in the U.S. today; there are mixed-race and immigrant families, gay and lesbian parents, adopted children, and kids with special needs. The book provides young readers with a variety of ways to understand and examine their own familial relationships.
“Zenobia July” by Lisa Bunker offers up a super-cool protagonist who is a middle-schooler and a hacking and coding genius who has recently lost her family of origin and created a chosen family in the LGBTQ+ community. People used to tell her she was a boy, but now she feels comfortable as the girl she always knew she was.
For young adults, David Levithan has crafted a mystical tale of a teenager who wakes up every day in a different body, living a different life. “Every Day” chronicles the life of A, who wakes up in the body of Justin and meets Justin’s girlfriend, Rhiannon. A’s discovery that he has found someone he wants to be with every day despite the fact that every day is different makes for a romantic, complex story.
In “Between Perfect & Real” by Ray Stoeve, Dean Foster knows he is a trans boy, but his peers at school think he’s a lesbian. He’s willing to wait until college to come out, but when he is cast as a nontraditional Romeo in the school play, he starts playing the role in rehearsals and realizes that this is the way he wants people to see him every day.
Acceptance is the goal
Within the LGBTQ+ world, change happens every day, just as it does for everyone, but specific concerns can be difficult both to explain and to understand. My hope is that some of these books and others will help us comprehend and better accept our differences.
Julie Mitchell is a Calistoga resident and longtime book lover. She holds a BA in English/Creative Writing from Stanford University and an MFA in Writing from the University of San Francisco.