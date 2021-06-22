Book Banter: Celebrating Pride Month with books to help us understand our differences

A novel inspired by James Baldwin, “The Prophets” by Robert Jones Jr., spins a yarn about two enslaved young men in love: Samuel and Isaiah, whose relationship becomes endangered not just by slavery, but also by their fellow slaves. The touching story is infused with themes of suffering, hope, and love.

In “Struggle Over Same-Sex Marriage,” Sasha Issenberg writes about one of America’s most prominent civil rights issues: gay marriage. He chronicles how over the course of more than 25 years, same-sex marriage went from being a moral and political battle to policy in 50 states and is now a simple fact of everyday life, though the matter is far from settled. Issenberg knits together an account that is part legal thriller and part political drama, by all counts the fascinating series of events that led to widespread acceptance of same-sex unions.

Another book that focuses its lens on history is “The God of San Francisco” by James J. Siegel who examines queer grief during the AIDS crisis in a city caught in a whirlwind of violence and loss. It is one man’s spiritual journey through San Francisco during that turbulent time; locals will recognize mentions of Dolores Park and other city landmarks in this sometimes painful, heartfelt narrative.