Book Banter: Cookbooks to Inspire or to Give

The holidays almost always mean more time in the kitchen, for amateur and experienced cooks alike. Traditions like baking and decorating cookies with the kids or grandkids, following recipes for dishes that have been passed down generation-to-generation; and even concocting a warming, hot mulled wine or cider makes this time of year festive and fun.

You may have your checklist for special holiday meals and treats all cued up, but for those seeking inspiration in the form of new recipes — even those that break away from what we’ve come to consider standards like turkey and cranberry sauce — there is a wealth of new cookbooks out to ponder. Or to gift to your favorite chef or baker.

Bounty for bakers

Who doesn’t love a batch or cookies or a pie or cake fresh out of the oven? To me, baking is one of the most satisfying ways to lend sweetness to the holiday table or to put into tins and hand out to everyone on my list.

The winner of the third season of "The Great American Baking Show," lawyer-turned-baker Valery Lomas, has debuted her first baking book, “Life is What you Bake it.” Named one of the best cookbooks of the year by “Time Out” and “Taste of Home,” this collection of 100 recipes for everything from apple-cider fritters to lemon-honey madeleines will empower bakers and wannabe bakers alike to create scrumptious sweets for all to enjoy.

Cookie queen Dorie Greenspan’s “Baking with Dorie: Sweet, salty & Simple” includes 150 recipes that are, as she writes, “Simple, rely on basic techniques, and have deep flavors, and complex textures.” True to its title, the book covers sweets like cookies, cakes, pies and tarts as well as savory baked goods and even English muffins (watch out, Model Bakery) with clear, easy-to-follow instructions.

But what if — like me — you have a problem with gluten yet you love breads and pastry? Never fear, “How to Make Anything Gluten-Free” by Backy Excell has got you covered. Not only are there recipes for goodies you long for but thought you’d never eat again, like doughnuts and French baguettes, you’ll also learn how to make gluten-free entrees, even pizza; and there are also dairy-free, vegan, veggie, and low FODMAP diet options. Excell offers tips and advice on how to make just about everything gluten-free and delicious.

Culture-driven Cuisine

“Mooncakes and Milk Bread” by Chinese-American San Francisco-based chef Kristina Cho is chock full of contemporary takes on traditional Chinese recipes, like irresistible mooncakes — often given as gifts during harvest festivals — filled with honey and pistachios, and soft melt-in-your-mouth, sesame-swirled milk bread. For fans of savory baked goods, her crispy Chinese sausage and cilantro pancakes fit the bill.

Hot-off-the presses “Mumbai Modern: Vegetarian Recipes Inspired by Indian Roots and California Cuisine” is another cookbook that melds traditional dishes with current food trends. Fremont engineer and blogger Amosha Dodhia Gurbani dedicated her collection of more than 100 recipes to her late mother, with recipes inspired by her upbringing in Mumbai and her new life in the U.S. The recipes — like the ultimate Mumbai-California veggie burger, pear and rosemary masala cinnamon rolls, and palek paneer (a spinach dish) with mushrooms and corn, and a citrus and roasted beet salad with breadcrumb-roasted panner nuggets — are accompanied by stunning photos and family stories, history, and culture.

Vegans can delight in Edgar Castrejón’s “Provecho,” which offers a plant-based spin on Mexican food. Concerns over climate change inspired this chef to go vegan when he was 25, pre-diabetic, and obese. His fried tofu torta with chipotle barbeque sauce is a revelation, and even diehard taco lovers will be blown away by his gorditas with refried beans and creamy cashew-cream tomato-sauce enrobed chile rellenos.

“Black Food” by Bryant Terry is more than a visually gorgeous, vibrantly colorful, cookbook; it is also a heartfelt celebration of the food, community, and diversity of the African Diaspora, with essays, poetry, art, and recipes from more than 100 Black personalities. You’ll learn how to make unusual, enticing dishes like okra and shrimp purloo, jerk chicken ramen, avocado and mango salad with spicy pickled carrot, and sweet potato pie, just to name a few.

Recipes to the rescue

The old adage goes that if you can follow a recipe, you can cook. But even the most experienced kitchen wizards screw up sometimes, recipe or not. Plus, there are those nights when you don’t have the best ingredients on hand and dinnertime is right around the corner. That’s when “Burnt Toast and Other Disasters: A Book of Heroic Hacks, Fabulous Fixes, and Secret Sauces” comes to the rescue. Former restaurant chef Cal Peternell knows that many of us don’t always have access to sustainably sourced, seasonal organic ingredients or the time to create the perfect meal. So, his recipes focus on turning whatever you have on hand, including, yes, burned toast, into surprisingly tasty food. Those scorched slices turn into cheesy onion bread pudding, and the listless produce wilting in your vegetable drawer becomes “broco” tacos! This witty manual really does help turn bad food good.

“Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer” teaches home cooks how to transform kitchen staples like canned chickpeas or frozen peans into simple, crowd-pleasing dishes. Standouts include crispy spaghetti and chicken, and mac and cheese with Za’atar pesto. Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murard are the team at the Ottolennghi Test Kitchen, and their unique, Middle Eastern-inspired recipes are always a hit.

Cook like a celeb

Have you ever wanted to make Mustard’s famous might meatloaf or Charlie Palmer Steaks’ lobster corndogs? “The Essential Napa Valley Cookbook” includes these and other recipes from well-known local including Mustards, The Charter Oak, SolBar and more. More than 70 percent of proceeds from this cookbook go directly to restaurant workers at participating eateries who have been affected by wildfires and pandemic-related shutdowns, and 25 percent of proceeds help to support the efforts of Feed Napa Now which partners with the Napa Valley Boys & Girls Club and helps families in need. The glossy hardcover book features color photos by local photographer Alexander Rubin, and each recipe is paired with a specific wine from a Napa Valley producer.

Whether one of these cookbooks makes the perfect present for your favorite home cook or they inspire you to try new recipes, what fun you’ll have exploring new and creative ways to make your table sparkle or to make someone else’s holiday merry and bright.

Julie Mitchell is a Calistoga resident and longtime book lover. She holds a BA in English/Creative Writing from Stanford University and an MFA in Writing from the University of San Francisco.