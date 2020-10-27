Book Banter: Immigrants’ tales tell stories of love, loss, and hope

Although it came out in 2013, “Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is still one of the best novels about the immigrant experience. In it, two teenagers, Ifemelu and Obinze, meet in Lagos, Nigeria and fall in love. They set off on separate journeys and then reunite later, and their stories as immigrants inform the rest of their lives.

Dan-el Padilla tells the harrowing story of what it was like as a young boy living in the U.S. when his parents’ visas lapse, and his father returns to Santo Domingo while his mother stays in Manhattan to try and make a better life. “Undocumented: A Dominican Boy’s Odyssey from a Homeless Shelter to the Ivy League” traces Peralta’s journey that takes him from being homeless to eventually attending Princeton University. This memoir speaks not only to the immigration experience but also captures what it feels like to grow up in two different worlds.

“Where We Come From” by Oscar Cásares traces the tale of Francisco Cantu whose mother is a park ranger and the daughter of a Mexican immigrant. Cantu was raised in the southwest and winds up joining the border patrol, learning to track people trying to escape, bringing in the dead and delivering the living to detention centers. His realization of the horror of this enterprise drives him to quit, but his internal conflict makes for a difficult yet fascinating novel.