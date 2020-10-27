Book Banter: Immigrants’ tales tell stories of love, loss, and hope

Immigrant stories from around the world have flooded bookstores over the last year. These extraordinary tales of survival are often rife with tragedy and despair yet also ripe with glimpses into cultures from Asia to Latin America. They are well-told, stories of travelers from other countries endeavoring to escape everything from social injustice to poverty engage readers with the sights, sounds, flavors, and traditions from faraway places that, now especially, we cannot go. Fiction books can transport us, as can memoirs and real-life tales of journeys to America. Whichever genre you choose, while you’re steeped in the storytelling you will likely learn something new, too. Here are some great, recent immigrant novels and memoirs to get you started.
“Separated” by NBC News and MSNBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff, winner of the 2019 Walter Cronkkite Award exposes the truth behind the humanitarian crisis brought about by Donald Trump’s decision to separate thousands of migrant families at the border. Soboroff was one of the first journalists to expose the truth of what those families’ lives were like on the inside.
Luis Alberto Urrea’s “The House of Broken Angels” is a Latinx novel that blends history, politics, humor, and emotions in the story of a Mexican-American family that straddles the border between the U.S. and Mexico. Urrea, who spent years exploring migration issues along the border, is an expert on this topic, and this novel pulls the reader into the family’s plaintive narrative of love and loss.
“Pachinko” by Mihn Jin Lee is a best-selling novel that follows a Korean family that moves to Japan in the early 1900s. Once there, the society labels them outsiders and at the same time, they are estranged from their country of origin. This story of the difficulty to assimilate to a new culture is one familiar to immigrants worldwide, and despite the societal and technological differences between then and now, many of these issues still exist today.
“A Cup of Water Under my Bed: A Memoir by Daisy Hernández” is her story of how this Cuban-Colombian woman comes to find and accept herself while figuring out what it means to be an American and a queer woman. The story moves between English and Spanish while she reflects on her parents’ impact on her life and her decisions.
Mexican author Valeria Luiselli began volunteering with undocumented children in New York City in 2015. Her novel “Lost Children Archive” came out last year and is a moving account of the experience of a family that sets out on a road trip from the East Coast to the Mexico border in Arizona in search of a new home.
“On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” by Ocean Vuong is another best seller and tells the tale of Little Dog who describes his family’s journey to the U.S. including a letter to his illiterate mother even though he knows she will never read it. Also a coming-of-age story for Vuong, who is queer, this book shimmers with Vuong’s talented, poetic voice.
Although it came out in 2013, “Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is still one of the best novels about the immigrant experience. In it, two teenagers, Ifemelu and Obinze, meet in Lagos, Nigeria and fall in love. They set off on separate journeys and then reunite later, and their stories as immigrants inform the rest of their lives.
Dan-el Padilla tells the harrowing story of what it was like as a young boy living in the U.S. when his parents’ visas lapse, and his father returns to Santo Domingo while his mother stays in Manhattan to try and make a better life. “Undocumented: A Dominican Boy’s Odyssey from a Homeless Shelter to the Ivy League” traces Peralta’s journey that takes him from being homeless to eventually attending Princeton University. This memoir speaks not only to the immigration experience but also captures what it feels like to grow up in two different worlds.
“Where We Come From” by Oscar Cásares traces the tale of Francisco Cantu whose mother is a park ranger and the daughter of a Mexican immigrant. Cantu was raised in the southwest and winds up joining the border patrol, learning to track people trying to escape, bringing in the dead and delivering the living to detention centers. His realization of the horror of this enterprise drives him to quit, but his internal conflict makes for a difficult yet fascinating novel.
This is just a small sampling of the wealth of books about immigration, and of course there are many children’s books that tackle this topic as well. I plan to devote a whole column to kids’ books in the near future. But for now, pick a title that intrigues you and take a look into another culture or perhaps a story that resonates with you and your family on a personal level.
Julie Mitchell is a Calistoga resident and longtime book lover. She holds a BA in English/Creative Writing from Stanford University and an MFA in Writing from the University of San Francisco.
