Book Banter: Pick a holiday gift to please even the pickiest reader

There are so many reasons why books make great holiday gifts. They don’t have expiration dates, they never go out of style, and even those who say they’re not into reading can appreciate a useful book, like a cookbook, or a “coffee table” book that’s really all about visual enjoyment. And this year especially, with so many of us spending more time at home, delving into a new book can be a great escape from endless “doom scrolling.”

There is no way to mention all of the wonderful books available to gift friends and family, but here are a few suggestions broken down by genre so that you may find one you think someone you love will love, too.

Memoirs

Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” is a deeply personal, insightful look at the former president’s first term in office; he is already writing a second memoir about his second term. Obama knows how to tell a yarn, and this captivating book about his campaign and early years in the White House has already been named one of the 10 best books of the year by the New York Times Book Review and is a Washington Post notable book. Readers will get an inside peek at Obama’s views on policy and also of his relationship with his wife Michelle.