Book Banter: Pick a holiday gift to please even the pickiest reader

There are so many reasons why books make great holiday gifts. They don’t have expiration dates, they never go out of style, and even those who say they’re not into reading can appreciate a useful book, like a cookbook, or a “coffee table” book that’s really all about visual enjoyment. And this year especially, with so many of us spending more time at home, delving into a new book can be a great escape from endless “doom scrolling.”
There is no way to mention all of the wonderful books available to gift friends and family, but here are a few suggestions broken down by genre so that you may find one you think someone you love will love, too.
Memoirs
Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” is a deeply personal, insightful look at the former president’s first term in office; he is already writing a second memoir about his second term. Obama knows how to tell a yarn, and this captivating book about his campaign and early years in the White House has already been named one of the 10 best books of the year by the New York Times Book Review and is a Washington Post notable book. Readers will get an inside peek at Obama’s views on policy and also of his relationship with his wife Michelle.
For music fans, especially those who like folk and country music, “Dolly Parton, Storyteller: My Life in Lyrics” will satisfy as the book lists Parton’s many hits like “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” with photographs from her archives paired with the lyrics of each song. There are also stories from Parton’s life in her own words.
Hardcover Fiction
Scottish writer Douglas Stuart’s novel “Shuggie Bain” was rejected by 44 publishers for its non-linear plot and dark themes of addiction and poverty. But it won the Booker Prize for fiction and is now a classic that tells the story of Hugh “Shuggie” Bain, a lonely boy who spends his childhood in the 1980s with his siblings and mother — who is battling addiction — in rundown public housing in Glasgow. This moving book touches on addiction, but also sexuality and familial love.
New York Times bestselling author of “The Mothers” Brit Bennett has crafted a novel about twin Black, light-skinned sisters who grow up in the deep south and ultimately choose two completely different worlds, one Black and the other who passes for white. The book explores the history of “passing” along with weaving in an emotional tale of family, race, and changing culture from the 1950s to the '90s.
Mysteries
When an off-site corporate retreat on a snow-covered mountain meant to promote mindfulness and collaboration goes awry during an avalanche, who will be left at the end of the weekend? “One by One” is the latest suspenseful thriller by New York Times bestselling author of “The Turn of the Key” Ruth Ware.
“Troubled Blood” by Robert Galbraith (aka JK Rowling) is the fifth in a series featuring Cormoran Strike, a British war veteran and detective in London. It’s a must for fans of crime fiction, and if you know someone who has been following the series, they’ll be thrilled to get their hands on this new one.
Art and Photography
It wouldn’t be right not to mention a gift book about wine, and “Wine and the White House: A History” by Frederick J. Ryan Jr. offers a fascinating history that examines each president’s taste in wine and how it was served under his administration, from Jefferson, who was quite a connoisseur, to Lyndon B. Johnson who only served American wine. Ryan is the publisher and chief executive of The Washington Post and worked in the Reagan White House.
Dance aficionados will pirouette in delight when they receive “Ballerina Project” a creative photographic archive of photographs of renowned ballerinas from around the world. Compiled by New York City-based photographer Dane Shitagi, this gorgeous book includes pictures of dancers taken over the span of 18 years.
Cooking
Many of us have been cooking up a storm during the pandemic, and comfort food rules. “Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten, known as the “Barefoot Contessa,” shares 85 new recipes that offer a unique spin on classic favorites like hamburgers, hash browns, and grilled cheese sandwiches. As Garten says, “People may not be entertaining, but they are cooking and cooking for people they love.”
Baking has also been big throughout these long last seven months, and whether it’s a simple birthday cake or a fancy French pastry, the secret to baking success can be found in “Dessert People: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence” by Claire Saffitz formerly of “Bon Appetit” and television show "Gourmet Makes." It’s a hefty, lovingly photographed volume containing 367 pages of recipes organized according to difficulty and total time from start to finish.
Of course there are many more books that would make great gifts including wonderful children’s books, from board books for babies to picture books, early chapter books; young adult and graphic novels. I plan to devote an entire column to kids’ books soon.
And last, if possible, please consider purchasing your books from a local bookstore like Copperfield’s. The folks there will help you find whatever you’re looking for or order books, and you’ll be supporting a local business during these tough times for retailers.
Happy book shopping!
Julie Mitchell is a Calistoga resident and longtime book lover. She holds a BA in English/Creative Writing from Stanford University and an MFA in Writing from the University of San Francisco.
