Book Banter: Reading about antiracism is a good place to start

Here in Napa Valley, we have learned to live with social distancing and masks, heat waves, rolling blackouts, and orange, hazy skies. But the Black Lives Matter movement and questions about race and antiracism may be new to many of us. And other than participating in protests and voting, what else can we do to understand the struggles of people of color? How can we help?

Ibram X. Kendi is a National Book Award-winning author and Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities. He is also the founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, a leading antiracist voice, and the author of "How to be an Antiracist," a New York Times bestseller. Kendi said in an article in the New York Times, “To build a nation of equal opportunity for everyone, we need to dismantle this spurious legacy of our common upbringing. One of the best ways to do this is by reading books. Not books that reinforce old ideas about who we think we are, what we think America is, or what we think racism is. Instead, we need to read books that are difficult or unorthodox, that don’t go down easily. Books that force us to confront our self-serving beliefs and make us aware that 'I’m not racist' is a slogan of denial.”