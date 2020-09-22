Book Banter: Reading about antiracism is a good place to start

Our world seems in a state constant chaos, starting with the pandemic and resulting lockdowns, the recent extreme heat and prolific and seemingly never-ending wildfires, and smoke, and the brutal deaths of Black Americans including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and the violent protests that ensued.
Here in Napa Valley, we have learned to live with social distancing and masks, heat waves, rolling blackouts, and orange, hazy skies. But the Black Lives Matter movement and questions about race and antiracism may be new to many of us. And other than participating in protests and voting, what else can we do to understand the struggles of people of color? How can we help?
As a lifelong reader, when I really want to dig deep in something, I turn to books. Yes, the internet has lots of answers and opinions, but reading a well-written book about a subject like systemic racism can help get to the heart of the matter.
Ibram X. Kendi is a National Book Award-winning author and Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities. He is also the founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, a leading antiracist voice, and the author of "How to be an Antiracist," a New York Times bestseller. Kendi said in an article in the New York Times, “To build a nation of equal opportunity for everyone, we need to dismantle this spurious legacy of our common upbringing. One of the best ways to do this is by reading books. Not books that reinforce old ideas about who we think we are, what we think America is, or what we think racism is. Instead, we need to read books that are difficult or unorthodox, that don’t go down easily. Books that force us to confront our self-serving beliefs and make us aware that 'I’m not racist' is a slogan of denial.”
I agree with Kendi, but the books you choose needn’t be manifestos; there are essays, memoirs, and even fiction that offer a better understanding of what it’s like to be Black in America, in the past and now, and how to better comprehend and overcome racism. Kendi, along with others in the academic, publishing, and public justice fields, have put together lists of the best books to read now. The following is in no way a comprehensive but offers some recommendations.
Kendi’s own book "How to be an Antiracist" is an excellent place to start. This crisp, concise book blends a mix of personal experiences, history, and science to illustrate a person’s transformation from being racist to antiracist, and it offers tips on working together to build an anti-racist society.
"White Fragility: Why it’s so hard for White People to Talk About Racism," by Robin Dianglo, is another vital, well-regarded book that calls out to white people everywhere to understand their race for what it is and a call to action to take the opportunity to make things better now.
Dianglo is an affiliate associate professor of education at the University of Washington in Seattle whose area of research is in whiteness studies and critical discourse analysis that traces how whiteness is reproduced in everyday narratives.
A scientific look at why race is still such a difficult problem today is "Fatal Invention. How Science, Politics, and Big Business Re-creation Race in the Twenty-First Century" by Dorothy Roberts. A professor at the University of Pennsylvania and social justice advocate, Roberts writes and lectures on gender, race, and class in legal issues. This book examines how the myth of biological concept of race — the belief that each race had different genes, diseases, and natural abilities — has continued to undermine a just society and promote inequality. While "Fatal Invention" is not new, it shows that all people are created equal.
If you are a fan of memoirs, there are several by Black authors whose writing offers a window into how people of color are treated in America, including "Heavy, An American Memoir" by Keise Laymon. Heavy was named one of the Best Books of 2018 by The New York Times, Publishers Weekly, and NPR. This is an intense, often painful but honest memoir with many insights into growing up Black in the American south.
Another fascinating memoir in the form of essays is "What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker: A Memoir in Essays" by Damon Young. A finalist for the NAACP Image Award, the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award, and others, Young’s writing is full of dark humor and center around what he called the “perpetual surreality” of the African-American experience.
There is also Black fiction and poetry, both old and new. Novels by James Baldwin, Toni Morrison, Langston Hughes, and Zora Neale Hurston use language, description, and craft to paint portraits of the effects that systemic racism has had on families over time. And because it is never too early to talk with children about diversity, there are plenty of great books available to kids of all ages from "Antiracist Baby" by Kendi, "Let’s Talk About Race" by Julius Lester, "Sulwe" by Lupita Nyong’o; "Handin Hand: Ten Black Men Who Changed America" by Brian Pinkney; and so many more.
Reading may seem like a passive way to confront these issues, but only by educating ourselves can we truly understand them and change our views and behavior in ways that will influence others.
Julie Mitchell is a Calistoga resident and longtime book lover. She holds a BA in English/Creative Writing from Stanford University and an MFA in Writing from the University of San Francisco.
