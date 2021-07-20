Book Banter: Summertime and the Reading is Easy

After being bombarded by depressing headlines for more than a year, I think it’s time to turn to reading for pleasure and relaxation, especially when life is beginning to feel a bit more normal, and we’re back to our warm-weather rituals of heading to the beach, the park, the mountains, or simply the community pool.

Summer is a great time to mellow out with a new novel, memoir, thriller, or mystery. The book industry likes to call these “beach reads.” I prefer to think of them like I do summer desserts: delicious, juicy, and easy to savor and enjoy. A reader’s version of fresh peach ice cream or homemade strawberry pie, if you will.

Escape into fiction

Fiction offers a window into different worlds, and there are a wealth of new novels out, from summer-themed romances to others more serious. “The Other Black Girl,” by Zakiya Dalili Harris ticks all the boxes for a great summer read. This smart debut novel is both a thriller and a social commentary on diversity and what it’s like to be one of only two Black women at a toney New York publishing house in 2018. The plot starts out light but intensifies with each chapter, making this book seriously hard to put down.