Book Banter: Telling the Truth: Memoirs, Autobiographies and Biographies

When I told my significant other that I was planning on writing a column on autobiographies, he looked at me quizzically. “Memoirs or autobiographies?” he asked. Even though I have an MFA in writing, I had to stop and think about it. And what about biographies? Then I looked up the definition, because I honestly couldn’t tell him the difference. (Probably because I am a diehard fiction fan.)
So, here is the answer: all three tell life stories. A biography is the life history of an individual written by someone else. An autobiography is the story of a person’s life written by that person, and a memoir is a collection of memories or life events written by the person.
All three genres are fascinating, but this column focuses on mostly on biographies and autobiographies, although a couple cross the line into memoir territory. Each of these books, however, tell fascinating tales of lives well lived.
Stories of love and loss
Many of us have heard the tragic story of Broadway star Nick Cordero and his struggle with and ultimate death from COVID-19. “Life Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero” is a wrenching, difficult, yet ultimately uplifting account written by Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots. From his first diagnosis of pneumonia in March 2020 to his ultimately being placed on a ventilator and finally passing away, Kloots writes unflinchingly about the couple’s life together with their young son and how a community friends, family, and even complete strangers helped the young family navigate these heartbreaking events. Despite what is a terribly sad story, Kloots relies on her personal optimism and faith to write a recollection and observation on hope, love, motherhood, and the importance of celebrating life each and every day.
“About All In” is Billie Jean King’s story; not only a woman who spent six years as the top-ranked female tennis player in the world, but also a champion of equality and social activism. King recounts her tennis career and describes the many challenges she’s faced, from sexism, an eating disorder, and unequivocally acknowledging her sexual identity at the age of 51. She offers insights on leadership, activism, sports, marriage equality, parenting, and love.
Memoirs that resonate
In the memoir “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, a singer, songwriter, and guitarist, she writes about growing up as a Korean American in Eugene, Oregon, and also spending time in her grandmother’s tiny apartment in Seoul. Zauner was close to her mother and bonded with her over plates of Korean food. But after her mother died when Zauner was 25, not only was she consumed by grief, she came to terms with her dual identity by reconnecting with the flavors, language, and history gifted to her by her mother. (H Mart is a supermarket chain that specializes in Asian food.)
An instant bestseller, “Somebody’s Daughter” is a memoir written by Ashley C. Ford whose candid, witty voice makes this tale of individuality and freedom both juicy and moving. Ford tells tales of her childhood as a girl who grew up poor and Black with an incarcerated father, and adoring yet sometimes hurtful grandmother. It is a story of self-discovery and breaking patterns to create new ones, and the ability to love oneself despite suffering heartache and hardship along the way. Critics say we should be on the lookout for more from this talented, unapologetic young writer.
Fascinating biographies
“Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath” is a highly acclaimed biography of Plath written by finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Critics Circle Heather Clark. Having read “The Bell Jar” at least four times growing up, I have always been fascinated by Plath’s brilliance as a writer, her struggles with mental health, and her difficult marriage to British poet Ted Hughes. With clear-eyed prose, Clark revels never-before-accessed unpublished letters and manuscripts, and police and psychiatric records, that shed light on Plath’s poetic ambition as a young writer and star English student at Smith College in the 1960s. Clark’s portrayal of Hughes, his lover Assia Wevill and the fraught relationships that ultimately led to Plath’s suicide tells the story of a woman who was determined not to become a conventional wife and mother, but also one who paved the way for women poets worldwide.
“Maverick: A Biography of Thomas Sowell” is the work of Jason L. Riley, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a columnist for the Wall Street Journal. Riley distilled the writing of Sowell, one of the great social theorists and intellectuals of our time. His 30-odd books and many columns cover topics from race and culture, to economic history, social justice, racial inequity, and politically theory. Riley’s book showcases Sowell’s bold, unsentimental take on these issues while also tracing the life events as a Black orphan from the Jim Crow south that shaped his ideas. If you’re not familiar with Sowell, this introduction to his work is a must-read.
It may have been overly ambitious to combine these three genres into one column. But each book has a unique take on an individual’s true story, whether told by that person or as a deep dive by a writer captivated by their subject. Biographies, autobiographies, and memoirs offer windows into others’ lives; true accounts that often trump fiction in their creativity and storytelling, making them something to relish and enjoy.
Julie Mitchell is a Calistoga resident and longtime book lover. She holds a BA in English/Creative Writing from Stanford University and an MFA in Writing from the University of San Francisco.