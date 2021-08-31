Book Banter: Telling the Truth: Memoirs, Autobiographies and Biographies

When I told my significant other that I was planning on writing a column on autobiographies, he looked at me quizzically. “Memoirs or autobiographies?” he asked. Even though I have an MFA in writing, I had to stop and think about it. And what about biographies? Then I looked up the definition, because I honestly couldn’t tell him the difference. (Probably because I am a diehard fiction fan.)

So, here is the answer: all three tell life stories. A biography is the life history of an individual written by someone else. An autobiography is the story of a person’s life written by that person, and a memoir is a collection of memories or life events written by the person.

All three genres are fascinating, but this column focuses on mostly on biographies and autobiographies, although a couple cross the line into memoir territory. Each of these books, however, tell fascinating tales of lives well lived.

Stories of love and loss